Ms. Pac-Man clears path to World Video Game Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ms. Pac-Man clears path to World Video Game Hall of Fame

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 5:03 pm
Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier’s Civilisation and The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time (World Video Game Hall of Fame/AP)
Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier’s Civilisation and The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time (World Video Game Hall of Fame/AP)

Ms. Pac-Man has been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, more than 40 years after blazing a trail for female video game characters.

Also inducted on Thursday was Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, and Sid Meier’s Civilisation.

The Hall of Fame considers electronic games of all types each year — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile.

Inductees are recognised for their popularity and influence on the video game industry or pop culture over time.

The Ms. Pac-Man arcade game was released in 1981 as Midway’s follow-up to Pac-Man, which entered the hall as part of the inaugural class in 2015.

The Pac-Man sequel reimagined the main character to acknowledge the original game’s female fans, according to the hall.

After selling 125,000 cabinets within the first five years, it became one of the best-selling arcade games of all time.

There was nothing inherently gendered about early video games, said Julia Novakovic, senior archivist at the hall.

But “by offering the first widely recognised female video game character”, she said, “Ms. Pac-Man represented a turn in the cultural conversation about women’s place in the arcade, as well as in society at large”.

The class of 2022 was chosen from a field of finalists that also included Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, and Words with Friends.

It is the eighth class to be inducted since the World Video Game Hall of Fame was established at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Konami’s Dance Dance Revolution, first seen in arcades in Japan in 1998, was recognised for helping to pave the way for other music-themed games like Guitar Hero and Rock Band.

The fast-paced game put players on a dance floor with a screen in front to direct their moves.

“Music has been an integral part of human life since prehistoric times so it comes as no surprise that DDR enjoyed a unique popularity that spanned ages, genders, and regions,” said video game curator Lindsey Kurano.

A home version of the game followed on the PlayStation in 1999.

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, also first released in 1998, came out for the Nintendo 64 and defined what a 3D action video game could be, Hall of Fame officials said.

The award-winning game sold more than 7.6 million copies worldwide and continues to be recognised by some players and critics as one of the best video games ever made.

“Even today, developers throughout the world credit The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time as influencing the way they create games,” digital games curator Andrew Borman said.

“The game’s sprawling 3D world, fluid combat, complex puzzles and time-shifting story combined to inspire a wonder in players that they have never forgotten.”

Sid Meier’s Civilisation, released in 1991, was recognised as an influential simulation and strategy game.

The game, which invited players to develop their own empires, launched a series of successor games, including the most recent Civilisation: Beyond Earth and Civilisation VI.

“The addictive nature of the game, which creator Sid Meier himself called the ‘one more turn’ quality, and its nearly unlimited choices that prevented repetitive gameplay, earned Civilisation recognition from Computer Gaming World as the best video game of all time in 1996,” said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Centre for the History of Electronic games.

“Altogether — and given the extraordinarily long periods of play the game afforded — players have engaged with the Civilisation series for more than a billion hours.”

Anyone can nominate a game for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Final selections are made on the advice of journalists, scholars and others with knowledge of the history of video games and their role in society.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal