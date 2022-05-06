Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near parliament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sri Lankan police have used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse student protesters who were camped outside parliament criticising legislators for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory.

The student-led protest began on Thursday after a government-backed deputy speaker was elected in parliament by a comfortable margin in what was seen as a key victory for the ruling coalition.

Separately, protesters have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office in the capital Colombo for 28 days, demanding Mr Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family quit.

Shops, offices and schools closed across the country on Friday and transport came to a near-standstill amid widespread demonstrations against the government.

Employees of Sri Lanka’s central bank protest near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

“People have been telling this government to go home for a month. They just didn’t wake up from sleep demanding it,” student leader Wasantha Mudalige said.

“They have endured big problems that have led to this demand.”

Mudalige added: “There are discussions going on inside this thieves’ den called parliament, and none of the people’s issues are discussed there. So the people’s decision is that the parliament does not reflect their sentiments.”

Factories, banks and government offices were also closed, and employees demonstrated in front of them.

Black flags were displayed at closed shops, heeding a call from trade unions and other civil organisations, and many protesters wore black T-shirts.

Undergarments are seen hanging on barricades as police secure the road to the parliament complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans.

Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing protests and a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Sri Lanka was due to pay seven billion dollars (£5.6 billion) of its foreign debt this year out of nearly 25 billion dollars (£20 billion) it must pay by 2026.

Its total foreign debt is 51 billion dollars (£41 billion).

Sri Lanka’s finance minister announced earlier this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below 50 million dollars (£40 million).

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad.

Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7% in March.

As oil prices soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sri Lanka’s fuel stocks are running out.

Sri Lankans demand the resignation of the government in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts extending up to seven-and-a-half hours a day because they cannot supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Protesters continued to occupy the entrance to the president’s office for a 28th day on Friday demanding the president, his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other powerful Rajapaksa family members quit.

Similar protests have spread to other locations, with people setting up camps opposite the prime minister’s residence and other towns across the country.

So far, the Rajapaksa brothers have resisted calls to resign, though three Rajapaksas out of the five who were legislators stepped down from their cabinet posts in mid-April.

Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold Mr Rajapaksa and his family – who have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years – responsible for the crisis.

Sri Lanka has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to get an immediate funding facility as well as a long-term rescue plan but had been told its progress would depend on negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.

Any long-term plan would take at least six months to get under way.