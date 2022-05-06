Ralf Rangnick claims Manchester United board blocked January move for striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ralf Rangnick claims Manchester United board blocked January move for striker

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:31 pm
Ralf Rangnick claimed he told Manchester United to sign a striker in January but was told ‘no’ (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick has claimed Manchester United’s board rejected his recommendation to sign a striker in January in a move which may have cost them Champions League football next season.

The interim manager said he told the club they should seek reinforcements in the final days of the January transfer window, with Mason Greenwood indefinitely suspended on January 30 following rape allegations, Edinson Cavani suffering with injury and Anthony Martial having left for Sevilla on loan.

“I was informed about the issue around Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial had already left, and then I was aware that within four days we had some strikers missing and that it might make sense (to buy),” Rangnick said.

“We were still in three competitions – the FA Cup, the Champions League, at the time we were fourth in the league…

“I spoke to the board and told them, ‘Shouldn’t we at least speak and analyse and find if we can at least get a player, on loan or a permanent deal?’

“In the end the answer was no. The answer was no, maybe they didn’t want to do any winter (business). It doesn’t matter, the answer was no.”

Rangnick indicated United’s scouting department felt there were no suitable players on the market that might be available. Last month, United announced chief scout Jim Lawlor and global head of scouting Marcel Bout were leaving the club.

Though time would have been limited for United, Rangnick pointed to deals in the final days of the window that took Luis Diaz from Porto to Liverpool, Julian Alvarez to Manchester City from River Plate, and Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus from Fiorentina.

Those deals were agreed prior to Greenwood’s suspension, but with Martial already having left and Cavani away on international duty – since when he has made only four United appearances including one start.

Asked if they would have been realistic targets, Rangnick said: “I don’t know. But as I said, maybe we should have at least internally discussed it. It might be necessary and important…

“I still believe we should have at least tried. If we would have found and been able within 48 hours (to sign a player), it would have been short notice but still, 48 hours is 48 hours. It might have been at least worth to try and internally discuss it. We didn’t. It was not done.”

United sat fourth after Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time goal earned a 1-0 win over West Ham on January 22 but go into their penultimate fixture at Brighton on Saturday with top-four hopes effectively over, sixth in the table and five points behind an Arsenal side who have two games in hand.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford this summer with Rangnick, who has agreed to become Austria’s coach, continuing in a consultancy role.

The German, who took over in late November after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, insisted United improved early in his tenure but said the loss of Greenwood – who remains on bail over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman – plus Martial’s exit and Cavani’s injury woes, changed the dynamic.

“Obviously there were some problems that the team already had at the end of November and the first couple of months, at least until the end of January, we were improving,” Rangnick said, adding that his side had conceded fewer goals and increased their points-per-game ratio.

“Then in that international break we lost, including Edinson Cavani, three players long-term. We lost them, three strikers. Then we had problems to score goals and find our balance. This is what happened.”

Neither Rashford nor Cavani have scored since that win over West Ham, when Cavani set up the England striker’s late winner.

Greenwood scored six goals before his suspension, still more than Rashford (five) or Cavani (two) have managed this term. Rashford is due to miss Saturday’s match with bronchitis.

