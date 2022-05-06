David Moyes: ‘Not a chance’ West Ham will punish Declan Rice for referee rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

David Moyes: ‘Not a chance’ West Ham will punish Declan Rice for referee rant

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:31 pm
West Ham’s Declan Rice (left) with manager David Moyes (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham’s Declan Rice (left) with manager David Moyes (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes says there is “not a chance” West Ham will discipline Declan Rice for accusing referee Jesus Gil Manzano of corruption following the club’s agonising Europa League exit.

Hammers captain Rice berated the Spanish official during a foul-mouthed rant in the tunnel after Thursday evening’s semi-final elimination at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Premier League club intend to view the referee’s report before commenting on the incident, while UEFA could yet sanction the England midfielder.

But manager Moyes – who does not believe Rice’s complaints to be genuine accusations and feels nothing untoward occurred – swiftly dismissed suggestions of internal punishment.

“Not a chance – not on my watch anyway,” said the Scotsman, whose team suffered a 3-1 aggregate loss.

“If UEFA punish him that’s down to them but not on my watch.

“Declan’s the captain, Declan’s fully behind the team and totally committed – like the manager, like the captain.

“We are all fighting for the same thing, which is to be winners here, and Declan is part of that.”

Rice’s remarks to Manzano were captured by American TV company Fox Sports, with footage circulating on social media.

“Ref, ref, it’s so poor, all night, it’s so bad,” said the 23-year-old.

“How can you be that bad, honestly? You’ve probably been f****** paid. F****** corruption.”

West Ham had Aaron Cresswell dismissed with only 19 minutes on the clock at Deutsche Bank Park and were beaten 1-0 on the night after Rafael Borre increased the German hosts’ 2-1 first-leg lead just seven minutes later.

Full-back Cresswell, who pulled down Jens Petter Hauge as he attempted to go through on goal, was initially shown a yellow card but it was upgraded to a red after a video assistant referee review.

Moyes was also sent off during the match – for kicking a ball at a ball boy – and felt aggrieved at the standard of officiating.

Yet he downplayed the seriousness of the post-match flashpoint, insisting it demonstrated the passion within his squad.

“You might say it is a headache; I say it’s someone showing how much he cares,” he said.

“The whole team was devastated we didn’t get through. We found it really difficult circumstances.

“We felt as if we had been treated quite badly overall and that is what happens.

“If you know about football, everybody is emotional so unless you’re in the heat of it sometimes people don’t understand how it feels.

“We had a group of players who were really connected, trying to win the game and felt it was very difficult under lots of different circumstances.”

Defeat for West Ham denied them a first European final since 1976.

A club spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the video circulating on social media but will not be commenting further until the referee’s report from the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt has been considered.”

Frankfurt will take on Rangers for the trophy on May 18 in Seville.

Meanwhile, the seventh-placed Hammers must quickly set aside their disappointment as they focus on European qualification for next season, beginning with Sunday’s top-flight trip to relegated Norwich.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal