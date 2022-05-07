Draw dents Liverpool title bid while Watford suffer relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Draw dents Liverpool title bid while Watford suffer relegation

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 9:59 pm
Liverpool could not conjure a winner at Anfield, which leaves them top only on goal difference (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool saw their Premier League title ambitions dented after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham, while Watford were relegated following defeat at Crystal Palace.

With rivals Manchester City not in action until Sunday, the Reds were looking to edge clear at the top once again.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk headed against the crossbar from a corner, before Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s low strike hit the outside of the post at the other end.

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when he tapped in after good build-up play from Harry Kane to release Ryan Sessegnon down the left.

Liverpool – undefeated in the Premier League at Anfield since March last year – equalised through Luis Diaz’s deflected strike in the 74th minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, though, could not conjure a winner and while they move above City on goal difference, it remains to be seen how crucial the dropped points could prove to be.

Watford had earlier needed to win to avoid following Norwich straight back to the Sky Bet Championship, but were beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park in a game they finished with 10 men.

Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles ahead from the penalty spot in the 31st minute for his 14th goal of the season.

Watford had defender Hassane Kamara sent off for a second yellow card with 20 minutes left as they dropped back down after just one campaign in the top flight.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brighton as their Premier League campaign to forget laboured on.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo gave the Seagulls a deserved 15th-minute lead, drilling in his first goal for the club.

Marc Cucurella also got his Brighton account up and running when the Spaniard made it 2-0 four minutes into the second half.

United were then hit again with two quick goals just before the hour.

Pascal Gross scored a third from close range and Leandro Trossard bundled in, with the effort allowed to stand following a VAR check for possible handball, which completed another miserable afternoon for interim manager Ralf Rangnick.