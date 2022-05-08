Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine and meets president’s wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine and meets president’s wife

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 3:25 pm
First lady Jill Biden receives flowers from Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
First lady Jill Biden receives flowers from Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

US first lady Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, holding a surprise meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelensky as Russia presses its punishing war in eastern regions.

Mrs Biden travelled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.

She told Mrs Zelensky: “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The first lady travelled by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian village that borders Ukraine.

Jill Biden meets Olena Zelensky (Susan Walsh/AP)

The two came together in a small classroom, talking in front of reporters before they met in private. Mrs Zelensky and her children have been at an undisclosed location for their safety.

The Ukrainian president’s wife thanked Mrs Biden for her “courageous act” and said: “We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day – even today.”

The school has been turned into transitional housing for Ukrainian migrants from elsewhere in the country.

The visit allowed Mrs Biden to conduct the kind of personal diplomacy that her husband would like to be doing himself.

President Joe Biden said during his visit to Poland in March that he was disappointed he could not visit Ukraine to see conditions “first hand” but that he was not allowed, probably due to security reasons.

The first ladies embrace outside a school in Uzhhorod (Susan Walsh/AP)

The White House said as recently as last week that the president “would love to visit” but there were no plans for him to do so.

The meeting came about after the two first ladies exchanged correspondence in recent weeks, according to US officials.

Mrs Biden’s visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, heading to Irpin, which was damaged by Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war, according to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne and Irpin’s mayor Olexander Markushyn.

Earlier, in the Slovakian border village of Vysne Nemecke, she toured its border processing facility, surveying operations set up by the United Nations and other relief organisations to assist Ukrainians seeking refuge.

Mrs Biden attended a religious service in a tent set up as a chapel, where a priest intoned: “We pray for the people of Ukraine.”

Jill Biden sits with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Hege for a prayer in Vysne Nemecke (Susan Walsh/AP)

Before that, in Kosice, she met and offered support to Ukrainian mothers in Slovakia who have been displaced by Russia’s war and assured them the “hearts of the American people” are behind them.

At a bus station in the city which is now a 24-hour refugee processing centre, Mrs Biden had an extended conversation with a Ukrainian woman who said she struggles to explain the war to her three children because she cannot understand it herself.

“I cannot explain because I don’t know myself and I’m a teacher,” Victorie Kutocha said.

“It’s so hard to understand,” the first lady replied.

Jill Biden at a refugee centre in Kosice, Slovakia (Susan Walsh/AP)

The 24-hour facility is one of six refugee centres in Slovakia, providing an average of 300 to 350 people daily with food, showers, clothing, emergency on-site accommodation and other services, according to the White House.

Mrs Biden also dropped in at a Slovakian school that has taken in displaced students.

In recent weeks border crossings have averaged fewer than 2,000 per day, down from more than 10,000 per day immediately after Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Mrs Biden is on a four-day visit to eastern Europe to highlight US support for Ukrainian refugees and for the allied countries such as Romania and Slovakia that are providing a safe haven for them.

She spent Friday and Saturday in Romania, visiting US troops and meeting Ukrainian refugee mothers and children.

