Death toll hits 30 after explosion hits five-star hotel in Havana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Death toll hits 30 after explosion hits five-star hotel in Havana

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 5:29 pm
Red Cross and rescue teams wait to enter the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Red Cross and rescue teams wait to enter the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Search crews with dogs are hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of an apparent gas explosion as officials raised the number of known dead to 30.

The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, had been preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday.

Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll from 27 to 30, as crews continued to search for victims of the blast that sheared outer walls from the building and damaged several nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theatre and the Calvary Baptist Church, the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

Cuba Hotel Explosion
Rescuers at the scene in Havana (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

The Health Ministry said 84 people had been injured.

The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.

Some 24 people remained in hospital, according to the Health Ministry.

On Saturday, a representative of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota, which owns the hotel, said 13 of its workers were missing.

Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata said on Saturday evening that 19 families had reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.

Cuba Hotel Explosion
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visits the site (Alexandre Meneghini/AP)

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble on Saturday.

The explosion is another blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry.

Crews worked to clean up the surrounding streets and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed. Some nearby buildings were also heavily damaged by the explosion that blew out windows and rattled walls.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic kept tourists away from Cuba, the country was struggling with tightened sanctions imposed by former Donald Trump and kept in place by the Biden administration.

Those limited visits by US tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the US to their families in Cuba.

Cuba Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Obrador on a visit to Cuba (Yamil Lage/AP)

Tourism had started to revive early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of tourists in Cuba last year.

Attention began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who arrived in the capital on Saturday night, as he wraps up a five-country tour that began in Central America.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year.

Mr Lopez Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent US government intention of excluding Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal