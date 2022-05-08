AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

AC Milan return to top spot in Serie A as Atletico claim Madrid derby honours

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 10:57 pm
Sandro Tonal, bottom left, scores AC Milan’s equaliser in their 3-1 win at Verona (Paola Garbuio/AP)
Sandro Tonal, bottom left, scores AC Milan's equaliser in their 3-1 win at Verona (Paola Garbuio/AP)

AC Milan climbed back to the top of Serie A after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Verona.

Sandro Tonali’s double helped Milan extend their unbeaten league run to 14 matches and leapfrog city rivals Inter into pole position with two games to play.

Davide Faraoni headed Verona into the lead and Tonali, who had an earlier effort ruled out by VAR, equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Tonali struck again early in the second period and Alessandro Florenzi sealed all three points with a late third goal for Milan, who are two points clear at the top.

Atalanta remain in pursuit of a top-six finish after winning 3-1 at relegation fighters Spezia.

Luis Muriel fired Atalanta into a first-half lead and although Daniele Verde equalised for Spezia,Berat Djimsiti’s second-half header and Mario Pasalic’s late effort kept the visitors level on points with sixth-placed Roma.

Bottom club Venezia’s faint hopes of pulling off a great escape were boosted as Dennis Johnsen’s stoppage-time goal clinched a 4-3 home win against Bologna.

Relegation rivals Salernitana and Cagliari drew 1-1 in Salerno and are now five and four points clear of Venezia respectively.

LaLiga champions Real Madrid’s five-game winning league run was halted in a 1-0 derby defeat at Atletico.

Real wrapped up their 35th Spanish title last month, but were unable to follow up their stunning midweek Champions League win against Manchester City with another victory.

Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco struck the only goal from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after Jesus Vallejo had fouled Marcos Llorente.

Sevilla stayed on course for a Champions League berth after a thrilling finish in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.

Tottenham loanee Giovani Lo Celso gave Europa League-chasing Villarreal an 86th-minute lead, but Jules Kounde’s equaliser in the fifth minute of added time kept Sevilla in third place.

Getafe edged five points clear of the bottom three after a goalless home draw against Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna drew 1-1 at Espanyol.

In Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw at home by relegation battlers Stuttgart.

Bayern, presented with the Bundesliga winners’ trophy in their final home game after sealing a 10th straight domestic title last month, led 2-1 at the break after Tiago Tomas’ early opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.

Stuttgart levelled through Sasa Kalajdzic and after Bayern’s Kingsley Coman was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for his foul on Konstantinos Mavropanos, the visitors held on for a vital point.

Leipzig are on course for a top-four finish after a comfortable 4-0 home win against Augsburg left them two points ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg with one game remaining.

Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 at home against fellow mid-table side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain let slip a two-goal lead as they were held 2-2 at home by Troyes.

Marquinhos and Neymar’s penalty put PSG 2-0 ahead inside 25 minutes, but Troyes hit back through Ike Ugbo before Florian Tardieu’s second-half penalty secured the visitors a crucial point in their bid to stave off relegation.

Second-placed Marseille tightened their grip on a Champions League place with a 3-0 win at lowly Lorient.

Lens kept alive their hopes of a top-six finish with a 2-1 win at Reims, but Lyon’s Europa League aspirations were dealt a blow as they lost 3-2 at Metz.

Bottom club Bordeaux’s relegation was confirmed after a 4-1 defeat at Angers, while Clermont climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Montpellier 2-1.

