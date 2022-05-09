On This Day in 2007: West Ham ‘draw a line’ under Tevez-Mascherano affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2007: West Ham ‘draw a line’ under Tevez-Mascherano affair

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 6:01 am
West Ham accepted a record fine over their signing of Carlos Tevez (Lewis Whyld/PA)
West Ham attempted to “draw a line” under the controversial signings of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano after receiving a £5.5million fine on this day in 2007.

The club were hit with the penalty by the Premier League’s independent commission following a two-day hearing but avoided a points deduction and subsequently climbed out of the relegation places.

Eggert Magnusson, who was the club’s chairman at the time of the hearing but was not involved in the signings, said in a statement: “I think it is now time to draw a line under this matter.

West Ham manager Alan Pardew unveils new signings Carlos Tevez, left, and Javier Mascherano
“The fine imposed on us was very significant but we accept that mistakes were made and it is now time to move on.

“Our intention as a club is to be totally focused on Sunday’s game (at Manchester United). We know that our fate, like every other club, will be decided, where it should be, on the pitch.”

But a number of the Hammers’ relegation rivals were furious with the news, with Sheffield United one of four clubs threatening legal action.

Sheffield United plc chairman Kevin McCabe said: “This is not so much a case of gaining recompense as protecting our position in the hope that the Premier League will reconsider their decision and appoint a new tribunal.

Kevin McCabe
“The original ruling found West Ham guilty but the penalty given undermines the governance of the Premier League and invites anarchy. It is a snub to every club and their fans.”

“It was an unjust penalty. We might as well all field illegal players every week. Here are West Ham still playing an international whose signing has breached the rules. It’s just not on.”

The Blades finished in the final relegation place, with West Ham three places but just three points ahead of them after Tevez scored in a 1-0 win over Manchester United on the final day.

Carlos Tevez, right, celebrates his winner against Manchester United which secured West Ham's Premier League survival
He then signed for the Red Devils that summer, before later stoking further controversy with a move to their rivals Manchester City.

Mascherano, meanwhile, barely featured for the Hammers before moving on to Liverpool, initially on loan. He reached a Champions League final with the Reds before enjoying huge success with Barcelona.

