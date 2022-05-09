Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint by protesters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Russian ambassador to Poland has been hit by red paint thrown by protesters.

Sergei Andreev was ambushed by activists as he arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery in Warsaw to honour Red Army troops who died during the Second World War.

Video footage showed paint being thrown from behind Mr Andreev before a protester beside him hurled a big blob of it in his face.

The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying flowers.

Ambassador Sergei Andreev was ambushed by protesters (Maciek Luczniewski/AP)

They carried Ukrainian flags and chanted “fascist” at Mr Andreev, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolising Ukrainian victims of Russia’s war.

Other men in Mr Andreev’s entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.

Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau described the incident as “highly deplorable”.

“Diplomats enjoy special protection, regardless of the policies pursued by the governments that they represent,” he said.