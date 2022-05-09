‘Listen to the fans’ Europe’s top clubs told ahead of Champions League change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

‘Listen to the fans’ Europe’s top clubs told ahead of Champions League change

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 3:35 pm
Champions League change could be on the way (PA)
Champions League change could be on the way (PA)

Europe’s top clubs have been told to ditch their “juvenile daydreams” and listen to supporters in what could be a key week for Champions League reform.

UEFA’s executive committee is poised to vote in Vienna on Tuesday on the most significant format changes to Europe’s premier club competition for a generation.

However, there is disagreement on the best way forward.

Europe’s clubs, via the European Club Association (ECA), have previously endorsed an increase in matches from six to 10 in an expanded 36-team league phase.

They also support granting two teams who miss out on conventional qualification a place in the league phase based on their historic coefficient ranking.

There have also been reports that there is ECA support for ditching two-leg semi-finals and instead have the last four teams competing in a ‘week of football’ event in a single city.

Aston Villa v Fulham – Premier League – Villa Park
Europe’s domestic leagues, including the Premier League, think the increase in matches should be capped at eight (PA)

Europe’s domestic leagues, including the Premier League, think the increase in matches should be capped at eight, and are against qualification based on anything other than domestic performance.

The decision is ultimately UEFA’s to take, and it is understood new proposals were under consideration at an ECA executive board meeting in Madrid on Monday afternoon.

UEFA’s club competitions committee meets on Tuesday morning ahead of the ExCo on Tuesday afternoon.

UEFA and its president Aleksander Ceferin praised the role of supporters in thwarting the European Super League last year, and fans’ groups are now insisting their voice is heard in discussions on these key reforms.

An open letter to ECA clubs issued on Monday, signed by fans’ representatives from some of the continent’s biggest clubs, said: ”In the past weeks, the press has been awash with reports of yet more changes to the format of Uefa club competitions, which will be decided upon this week.

“This is a clear indication that the clubs and officials in charge of deciding the future of European football are still unable to agree on a common position – let alone one that will benefit all stakeholders.”

It said the increase in matches would lead to “boring” and “no stakes” matches and would make increased demands on supporters during a cost-of-living crisis.

The letter described the coefficient proposal as “fundamentally unfair” and “anti-competitive”.

“They represent an obvious attempt to reward underperforming elite clubs at the expense of others and bring into question the ECA clubs’ rhetoric around the super league,” the letter added.

The letter concluded: “In the end, your decision will shape the game for a generation, impacting every league, club, player, and fan in Europe.

“We therefore expect you to focus your attention on the serious matters at hand, not juvenile daydreams of extended half-time shows, week-long finals, and similar Superbowl knock-offs.

“Moreover, we demand that you listen to the millions of match-going fans across the continent by dropping these reforms and acting in the best interests of the whole European game. The time to do so is now.“

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal