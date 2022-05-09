Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes are no nearer to propelling him back to the front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes are no nearer to propelling him back to the front

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 3:47 pm
Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position in Miami (Darron Cummings/AP)
Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position in Miami (Darron Cummings/AP)

Lewis Hamilton fell silent on the radio following the Miami Grand Prix before admitting Mercedes are no closer to propelling him back to the front.

Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind team-mate George Russell in the closing stages of Formula One’s first visit to Florida.

Russell was able to take advantage of a late safety car period to stop for fresh rubber and pass his team-mate.

Hamilton is already 68 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and 23 points adrift of Russell, who has beaten him at the last four grands prix.

“OK, Lewis, well done, mate, so that’s P6,” said Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington at the chequered flag.

“Good job today, mate. Just lucked-out again with that safety car… if we go strat (engine) mode one.”

Hamilton did not respond to Bonnington’s radio messages as he drove back to the pits.

George Russell during the Miami Grand Prix
George Russell finished fifth in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Mercedes brought a number of updates to their under-performing machine in Miami.

But although Russell provided some hope when he finished fastest in second practice, the Silver Arrows remain one-second-a-lap slower than both Ferrari and Red Bull.

Hamilton was asked if he felt his team were any closer to finding a resolution to their early-season woes.

“Not at the moment, no,” he replied. “We have the same speed as we did at the first race.

“It is a different perspective and a different point of view this season. We always try to go forward, but it is quite difficult when you are not really going forward.

Lewis Hamilton during the Miami Grand Prix
Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position in Miami (Lynne Sladky/AP)

“It is what it is and it is an experience, that’s for sure.”

Mercedes are set to bring further new parts to the Spanish Grand Prix a week on Sunday, but a quick-fix is growing increasingly unlikely.

“We have been flying in the fog since the beginning,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

“It is clear there is potential in the car and it is fast but we just don’t understand how to unlock that potential.

“It is a car that is super-difficult to drive and it is on the edge, dipping in and out of the performance window, more out than in, and dissecting the data is just a painful process because it takes a long time.

“Also, the data sometimes doesn’t show what the drivers tell us, and they have their hands full with a car that is not comfortable, nice or predictable to drive.

“The data doesn’t show these big swings in performance and we have not had this situation before where what we see on screen doesn’t correlate to how the driver feels – and that is making it even more difficult for us.”

