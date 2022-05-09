Erling Haaland sorting ‘personal matters’ amid Manchester City speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland sorting ‘personal matters’ amid Manchester City speculation

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 8:51 pm
Erling Haaland is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland has been allowed to take care of “personal matters” by Borussia Dortmund amid increased speculation the striker is poised to sign for Manchester City.

There have been fresh reports the Norway international is close to finalising a summer move to the Premier League champions with some even suggesting he has already undergone a medical.

Speculation gathered momentum on Monday when Dortmund revealed the much-coveted 21-year-old was dealing with unspecified issues on a day when the team were not training.

Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record
Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record (Nick Potts/PA)

“The players have no training today and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters,” Dortmund were quoted as telling German broadcaster SPORT1.

City did not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency.

Haaland has been heavily linked with City for several months. It was reported recently personal terms for a five-year contract had already been agreed and the club were almost ready to trigger the player’s £63million release clause.

It has now been claimed he spent time in Brussels on Monday for his City medical.

City have been looking for a centre forward since Sergio Aguero left last year
City have been looking for a centre forward since Sergio Aguero left last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

If completed, the move would end City’s long search for an out-and-out centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

City tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000-03, has been prolific since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

The deal would almost certainly make Haaland one of City’s highest-paid players with some reports claiming he could even earn as much as £500,000 per week.

Haaland would command a huge salary if the moves does go through
Haaland would command a huge salary if the moves does go through (Federico Gambarini/PA Archive)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side have been involved in a tight title race with City this year, would expect the transfer to set new boundaries.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “I signed a new contract knowing City would not stop developing.

“If Erling Haaland went there he would not weaken them, definitely not.

“I know a lot of people talk about money but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this.”

