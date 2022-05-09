Jurgen Klopp: Reds will take positives and ‘delete bad things’ from Spurs draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Jurgen Klopp: Reds will take positives and ‘delete bad things’ from Spurs draw

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 10:31 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 10:37 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects improvements from his side against Aston Villa (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side will “delete the bad things” from Saturday’s draw with Tottenham and focus on what they did well.

The Reds came from behind to secure a point at home to Spurs – the first time they had not won at Anfield in the Premier League since October – but a lot of their attacking play was far from what Klopp wanted to see.

His side swung in 46 crosses in the game, which is way above their normal number, as they chased the win which would have maintained the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp was unhappy with the way his players deviated from their tried-and-trusted methods but believes they will have no problem hitting the reset switch for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“The crosses you can read easy,” he said. “They are not useful in a game like this with the profile of players they have in the box. That makes no sense.

“You have to keep going to find the momentum, to pile through the gaps, get to the touchline and square it from there.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Luis Diaz’s equaliser earned Liverpool a point against Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The main challenge in a game like this is that you are constantly in a creating mood, knowing each missed pass is a massive problem (as it leaves them open to a counter-attack).

“It is really difficult to stay calm in these moments and do exactly the right thing. Now we have to use the good things, delete the bad things and go from here.”

It was suggested to Klopp that nothing was actually ‘broken’ with his side and it was just a result of the high-stakes games they are playing in currently.

“That is how I see it,” the German added. “That is how I saw the game. So we keep going.

“If we win 3-1, you would not have counted crosses. You would not have asked me about that.

“It was not a perfect game but the general approach, the counter press was completely on a different level.

“We win it and we talk about that – ‘Wow the counter press of Liverpool’ – we don’t win it and we just forget it. I don’t because that keeps us going.

“We didn’t score from a set-piece but we could have because everything was nearly perfect. We have to accept that.”

