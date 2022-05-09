Ex-jail official and inmate she helped escape are caught in Indiana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-jail official and inmate she helped escape are caught in Indiana

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 11:35 pm
(US Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
(US Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a chase with US Marshals.

Marshals were pursuing a pick-up driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered, the sheriff said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Mr Singleton said.

“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week-and-a-half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”

The two had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.

Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.

The vehicle was found in Evansville, Indiana, after US Marshals received a tip on Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pick-up was seen at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said.

Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.

Investigators believe the pick-up truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, “that he wanted police to kill him”, the Marshals Service said.

Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.

