Giant puppet visits Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Giant puppet visits Ukrainian refugees in Poland

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 11:45 am
A giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee has landed in Poland, bringing aid relief packages for Ukrainian refugee children and families (The Walk Productions/PA)
A giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee has landed in Poland, bringing aid relief packages for Ukrainian refugee children and families (The Walk Productions/PA)

A giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee has landed in Poland, bringing aid relief packages for Ukrainian refugee children and families.

Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July.

The 3.5m puppet – of a nine-year-old girl – was invited to Poland by the mayors of Lubin and Krakow to share the message: “Don’t forget about us.”

Little Amal puppet walk
Little Amal welcomed at St Paul’s Cathedral (Aaron Chown/PA)

She will visit three towns in Poland, bringing with her aid relief packages gathered in the UK, with a focus on aid needed for young children.

Amal will walk with children and families in Lubin, meet newly arrived children and families in Krakow, and visit an aid centre in Przemysl.

Wojciech Bakun, the mayor of Przemysl, said: “We are very happy that Little Amal will visit Przemysl, and her visit in the border town next to the country at war will be a symbol of calling for peace, tranquillity and humanity.”

Aleksander Sola, vice president of the Folkowisko Foundation, said: “We hope that Amal will draw the world’s attention to the refugee crisis that Europe has not seen since the end of World War Two.

“Amal symbolises the millions of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Little Amal visits the Action Zone at the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Our Folkowisko Foundation has been involved in helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war; our roots are spreading culture, therefore the artistic expression that Amal carries with it is so important to us.”

Josie Naughton, from Choose Love, said: “Solidarity and inspiration are as vital as humanitarian aid in these moments.

“Amal embodies both in abundance and represents hope for the future, particularly for the millions of displaced children.

“We’re so glad to be supporting her on her journey as she stands with the people of Ukraine and everyone affected by this invasion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal