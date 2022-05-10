Antonio Conte accuses Jurgen Klopp of looking for excuses after draw with Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Antonio Conte accuses Jurgen Klopp of looking for excuses after draw with Spurs

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 3:51 pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte saw his side hold Liverpool last time out (Peter Byrne/PA).
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte saw his side hold Liverpool last time out (Peter Byrne/PA).

Antonio Conte says Jurgen Klopp was looking for an “excuse or an alibi” when he criticised Tottenham’s style of play following their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Spurs were more than worthy of their point after they put in a resilient defensive display to stop the title chasers and they could easily have left Anfield with all three points had they been more clinical in attack.

Klopp, clearly frustrated at dropping two points in the title race, said afterwards: “I don’t like this kind of football, but that is my problem. I cannot coach it.”

Conte claimed his counterpart was trying to find excuses and should have kept his focus on his own team.

“Jurgen is an intelligent person, very clever,” the Italian said.

“He was a bit frustrated after the game, but at the same time for every coach it is important to learn to be focused on your team, not the opponent. It means you want to find an excuse or an alibi because your job didn’t work or something was wrong.

“I have respect for Jurgen and I know he respects me a lot and this is a good chance for him and me to learn that during the game you never have to speak about your opponent. It is important to be focused on your team.

“Honestly, for the coach it is not simple after the game, you have to try to keep your head cool.

Jurgen Klopp, left, and Antonio Conte shake hands at the end of Saturday's match
Jurgen Klopp, left, and Antonio Conte shake hands at the end of Saturday’s match (Jon Super/PA).

“Sometimes it is not easy and many times if you remember this season I was disappointed with the result and myself and my players.

“When we lost against Burnley if you remember I gave to myself the fault of the defeat. Sometimes we are a bit frustrated, especially at the end of the season when a bad result can change an important target for you.”

The draw at Anfield, while an impressive performance and result, hurt Spurs’ Champions League hopes, which are on the line against Arsenal on Thursday night, where a Gunners win would guarantee them a top-four finish.

After the game on Thursday night Spurs are back in action at 12pm on Sunday – the shortest turnaround possible – and Conte suggested the club should not have accepted the kick-off time.

“If I complain about it, I’m like other coaches in the past,” he said. “You remember when (Arsenal boss Mikel) Arteta complained about this type of situation and I said coaches shouldn’t complain.

“Now could be my turn to complain because to play on Thursday night and then again the first game (on Sunday), you could play on Sunday and wait and give us the last game and a bit more rest.

“It’s difficult sometimes to accept Premier League decisions, but if the club accepted it I have to. A top club have to pay attention to the fixtures.

“Before the game you don’t think this situation can cause you this type of trouble, but afterwards you realise it could affect the result and you are angry and it’s too late.

“You need to be angry before. The club has to pay more attention. If you want to win you have to take care about all the details because the details move the final result.”

Thursday’s game was originally due to be played in January, but Arsenal asked for the game to be called off due to a shortage of players – a decision which led to changing of Premier League rules after it emerged they only had one Covid case.

“To speak now about what happened in the past is not useful,” Conte added.

“For sure, it was very strange that our game was postponed for Covid and Arsenal didn’t have one player with Covid.

“We lost a game 3-0 [to Rennes] because the Premier League didn’t want to move our game when we had 9 or 10 players with Covid.

“At that time, it was unfair what happened.

“But now this is the past and we have to be focused on the present and try to get the best result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal