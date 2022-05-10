IMG deal will ‘reimagine’ rugby league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IMG deal will ‘reimagine’ rugby league

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 4:03 pm
Super League clubs are set to benefit from the sport’s new link with IMG (Will Matthews/PA)
Rugby league has confirmed a long-term deal with IMG which its governing bodies say will restructure and “reimagine” the sport in order to maximise its commercial potential.

The Rugby Football League and Super League Europe issued a joint statement to announce the widely expected 12-year agreement with the New York-based global sports, events and talent management company.

The statement read: “The Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League Europe today announce a 12-year strategic partnership with IMG.. to reimagine Rugby League and its competitions in the UK.

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
IMG have vowed to help “reimagine” domestic rugby league (Danny Lawson/PA)

“IMG has assembled a team of experts across its Media business and the Endeavor network to work with the newly combined entity on strategically repositioning the sport to maximise its commercial potential for long-term growth, build deeper relationships with fans and attract new audiences.

“The agency will initially focus on competition restructuring, content production and innovation, domestic and international distribution of media rights, digital transformation.. [and] streaming[.]”

IMG, which was taken over in 2013 by Endeavour which owns UFC, represents and manages some of the world’s greatest sports figures and fashion icons and stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually.

The move follows an agreement over realignment proposals in March, in which the respective boards of the RFL and Super League announced their intention to form a new joint-venture company that would handle all the game’s commercial assets, including media rights and sponsorship.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “In recent years, an immense amount of work has gone on, in initially protecting the sport through the pandemic and then setting it on a course for real growth.

“The governance re-alignment was key and a prerequisite to attracting a partnership such as this.

“IMG is a global giant in the sports and entertainment industry and this alliance is fantastically exciting for our future.

“Coupled with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cups which are set for the Autumn on home soil, I have no doubt that 2022 will now prove to be a watershed year in the history of Rugby League – and this announcement will be the keystone in future success.”

