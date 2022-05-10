Sadio Mane keeps Liverpool’s quadruple bid on track with winner at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sadio Mane keeps Liverpool’s quadruple bid on track with winner at Aston Villa

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 10:09 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 10:15 pm
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane celebrates his goal at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane celebrates his goal at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Sadio Mane kept Liverpool’s quadruple hopes alive after frantic comeback win at Aston Villa.

The forward’s 22nd goal of the season earned Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-1 victory and moved them level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Joel Matip cancelled out Douglas Luiz’s opener during a mad opening six minutes.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Douglas Luiz’s early goal put Aston Villa ahead against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool trail City on goal difference and their rivals have the chance to move three points clear with two games left when they travel to Wolves on Wednesday.

Klopp now takes his side to Wembley for Saturday’s FA Cup final with Chelsea in the next stage of their quadruple quest.

Mo Salah started on the bench ahead of the Wembley showdown and the gamble looked to be backfiring when mid-table Villa took a third-minute lead.

Ollie Watkins raced behind the Liverpool defence and Alisson beat away his powerful drive, only for the Reds to concede immediately after.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Joel Matip’s goal ensured Liverpool were not behind for long at Villa Park (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matty Cash’s cross found its way to Lucas Digne and his delivery was met by Luiz whose header was initially parried by Alisson, only for the midfielder to hammer in the follow up from close range.

It sent Villa Park wild but the home crowd were silenced just three minutes later when Liverpool scrambled a leveller.

A chaotic opening continued when Tyrone Mings made a complete mess of clearing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Matip poked in Virgil van Dijk’s centre from four yards.

Sloppy Liverpool had been gifted an instant reply but they remained ragged at the back – with Alisson escaping after sending a reckless pass straight at Watkins.

Minutes later he was beaten to John McGinn’s cross by Danny Ings, only for the former Liverpool striker to head over.

It had been a haphazard half from the visitors, who lost Fabinho to a hamstring injury, as they lived dangerously at the back with Watkins a danger.

But Liverpool had begun to find the openings, Mane earlier nodding wide and having a tap-in rightly ruled out for a Luis Diaz offside after 33 minutes.

The recalled Philippe Coutinho curled over for Villa yet it was Naby Keita who blew a fabulous chance 10 minutes before the break.

Alexander-Arnold could not have gift-wrapped it any more as the ball arrived to the unmarked midfielder eight yards out but he embarrassingly missed his kick with the goal at his mercy.

It said everything about a frenetic half and, while Liverpool eventually exerted a degree of control, they were never comfortable.

The breakneck nature continued after the break as Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick whistled wide and Konstantinos Tsimikas’ brilliant covering tackle denied Watkins.

Liverpool continued to see more of the ball, Alexander-Arnold driving another free-kick wide, before they grabbed the lead after 65 minutes.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Sadio Mane kept Liverpool’s quadruple bid on track with his winning goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Diogo Jota sent Diaz away on the left and he teased Mings before delivering the perfect cross for the unmarked Mane to glance in his eighth goal in his last 11 games.

Even then, Villa had the chance for an immediate reply but Ings’ touch let him down when through.

Salah emerged from the bench to replace Diaz with 19 minutes remaining as Liverpool tried to go for the kill and Cash headed Mane’s goalbound volley clear.

But they failed to find a third and needed Alisson to save from Ings before the former Anfield star had a goal ruled out for offside during a nervy finale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]