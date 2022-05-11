Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 7:20 am
Journalists and medics wheel the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al-Jazeera, into a morgue at a hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin on Wednesday May 11 2022 (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Journalists and medics wheel the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al-Jazeera, into a morgue at a hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin on Wednesday May 11 2022 (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

A journalist for Al-Jazeera has been shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It said Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel, was shot early on Wednesday and died soon after.

Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was hurt but in a stable condition.

The Qatar-based broadcaster blamed Israel.

In a statement flashed on its channel, it called on the international community to “condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh”.

In video footage of the incident, Ms Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word “Press”.

The Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin and fired back.

The military said it is “investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen”.

Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from in and around Jenin.

The town, and particularly its refugee camp, has long been known as a militant bastion.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and the Palestinians want the territory to form the main part of their future state.

Nearly three million Palestinians live in the territory under Israeli military rule.

Israel has built more than 130 settlements across the West Bank that are home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers, who have full Israeli citizenship.

Israelis have long been critical of Al-Jazeera’s coverage but authorities generally allow its journalists to operate freely.

An injured journalist is being hugged by one of the colleagues of killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
An injured journalist is being hugged by one of the colleagues of killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Another Al-Jazeera reporter, Givara Budeiri, was briefly detained last year during a protest in Jerusalem and treated for a broken hand, which her employer blamed on rough treatment by police.

Relations between Israeli forces and the media, especially Palestinian journalists, is strained.

A number of Palestinian reporters have been hurt by rubber-coated bullets or tear gas while covering demonstrations in the West Bank.

A Palestinian journalist in Gaza was shot and killed by Israeli forces while filming violent protests along the Gaza frontier in 2018.

In November of that year, Associated Press reporter Rashed Rashid was covering a protest near the Gaza frontier when he was shot in the left ankle, apparently by Israeli fire.

Mr Rashid was wearing protective gear that clearly identified him as a journalist, and was standing with a crowd of other journalists some 600 metres away from the Israeli border when he was hit.

The military has never acknowledged the shooting.

During last year’s war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, an Israeli airstrike destroyed the building in Gaza City housing the offices of The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

Residents were warned to evacuate and no one was hurt in the strike.

Israel said Hamas was using the building as a command centre but provided no evidence.

