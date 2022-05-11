US House approves £32.4 billion Ukraine aid package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US House approves £32.4 billion Ukraine aid package

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:43 am
President Joe Biden speaks in in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex in Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
The US House of Representatives has emphatically approved a fresh 40 billion dollar (£32.4 billion) aid package for Ukraine.

The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing 7 billion more than President Joe Biden’s request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defence and humanitarian programs.

The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide 5 billion (£4.5 billion) to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.

The measure was backed by every voting Democrat and by nearly three out of four Republicans.

The new legislation would bring American support for the effort to nearly 54 billion (£40.7 billion), including the 13.6 billion in support Congress enacted in March.

That is about six billion more than the US spent on all its foreign and military aid in 2019, according to a January report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, which studies issues for lawmakers. It is also around 1% of the entire federal budget.

The measure was released as Washington has become increasingly assertive about its goals and its willingness to help Ukraine with more sophisticated weapons. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said recently the US wants a “weakened” Russia that cannot quickly restore its capability to attack other countries.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa have intensified in what seems an attempt to hamper deliveries of Western arms. Those weapons have helped Ukraine hold its own surprisingly well against its more lethal foe, but the grinding war is taking its toll.

Senate approval of Ukrainian aid seems certain, and members of both parties have echoed the need for quick action.

“As Putin desperately accelerates his campaign of horror and brutality in Ukraine, time is of the essence,” said House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But it was unclear when the Senate would act, and changes there were possible, with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell insisting that the measure be narrowly focused on the war.

“I think we’re on a path to getting that done,” Mr McConnell told reporters. “It needs to be clean of extraneous matters, directly related to helping the Ukrainians win the war.”

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, attended Tuesday’s separate Democratic and Republican Senate lunches and expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

The new measure includes 6 billion to arm and train Ukrainian forces, 8.7 billion to restore American stores of weapons shipped to Ukraine and 3.9 billion for US forces deployed to the area.

There is also 8.8 billion in economic support for Ukraine, 4 billion to help Ukraine and allies finance arms and equipment purchases and 900 million for housing, education and other help for Ukrainian refugees in the US.

