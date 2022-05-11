Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches £17.7m at Swiss sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches £17.7m at Swiss sale

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:15 pm
A Christie’s employee holds “The Rock” a white diamond of 228,31 carats who is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie’s, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 6, 2022. The Rock is estimated between 19,000,000 – 30,000,000 CHF (Swiss Francs) will sold as hightlight of the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on 11 May 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
An egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction has sold for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs (£17.7 million) including fees.

The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Colour stone known as The Rock – with its platinum pendant mounting – has a gross weight of 2.2oz and dimensions of 2.1in by 1.2in, making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg.

G-Colour is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Colour diamonds.

An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock at the low end of the expected range, Christie’s said. The pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs (£15.6 million to £24.6 million).

Switzerland Diamonds Auction
The Red Cross and The Rock at Christie’s (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone/AP)

Max Fawcett, head of jewellery at Christie’s Geneva, hailed a successful sale in “uncharted territory” for a stone of its kind.

Also going under the hammer on Wednesday was the Red Cross diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs (£11.6 million), double the pre-sale estimate.

The diamond was cut from a rough stone unearthed at South Africa’s Griqualand mines in the early 20th century, and went up for auction for the first time in 1918.

Mr Fawcett said there was a “huge amount of interest” in the Red Cross diamond, adding that an unspecified “seven-figure sum” from the proceeds of the sale to an unspecified private buyer would be donated to the International Red Cross Movement, the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group.

