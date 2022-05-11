Jamie Vardy double helps Leicester to comfortable win over Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Vardy double helps Leicester to comfortable win over Norwich

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:47 pm
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring against Norwich (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jamie Vardy’s double helped ease Leicester past relegated Norwich.

The striker’s second-half brace and James Maddison’s goal lifted the Foxes to 10th in the Premier League with a 3-0 win.

Victory against the rock-bottom Canaries ended a seven-game winless run but the hosts barely needed to get out of second gear.

Angus Gunn made several fine saves for Norwich and Teemu Pukki hit the post but the Canaries were left wanting after the break.

Dean Smith’s side slipped to a 12th defeat in 14 games and are just playing out time before their return to the Championship.

Gunn, in for the dropped Tim Krul, last played Leicester in Southampton’s 9-0 defeat to the Foxes in 2019 and had some demons to exorcise.

Krul’s recent error-strewn performances had given the 26-year-old a chance and he answered any early questions in the opening 12 minutes.

First he parried James Maddison’s drive before an impressive stop denied Vardy’s follow-up. Leicester sensed an opener and, soon after, Gunn turned Maddison’s effort wide.

Yet the Foxes were vulnerable on the break and were almost undone by Max Aarons’ ball down the right for Milot Rashica.

With Tony Springett, making his full debut, alone in the box the winger crossed only for Kasper Schmeichel to parry the ball at his feet and then save Pukki’s rebound.

The goalkeeper also kept out Dimitris Giannoulis’ 20-yard strike as Norwich found space in the opening 20 minutes.

Leicester had let the Canaries off the hook after a bright start but they were still able to carve out chances and Gunn stuck out a leg to keep out Ademola Lookman after excellent work from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

But it was the visitors who should have gone in at the break ahead when, in first half injury-time, the industrious Springett harried Maddison to win the ball and send Pukki scampering towards goal.

He twisted Daniel Amartey to leave the defender on the deck and had just Schmeichel to beat but slammed his shot against the near post.

It proved a costly miss for the Canaries as Leicester grabbed a quickfire double to race 2-0 ahead.

They found the opener nine minutes after the break when Harvey Barnes sent Vardy dashing down the left and he cut inside with Grant Hanley for company.

The Scotland international tried to delay the striker but was left helpless as Vardy’s shot hit his standing foot to loop over the stranded Gunn.

Eight minutes later Vardy doubled the lead when he again combined with Barnes to lash in his 14th goal of the season from 10 yards.

Leicester were in cruise control and made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left with a goal for former Canary Maddison.

The Foxes were given plenty of time around the Norwich box and when Gunn parried Dewsbury-Hall’s cross Maddison, who moved from Carrow Road in 2018, lashed in the loose ball.

