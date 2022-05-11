Kevin De Bruyne left wanting more goals despite netting four in win over Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin De Bruyne left wanting more goals despite netting four in win over Wolves

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 11:37 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:41 pm
Kevin De Bruyne took centre stage at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne hailed a special night but felt he should have scored five after netting four times in Manchester City’s thrashing of Wolves.

De Bruyne was the star of the show as City ran out 5-1 winners at Molineux to restore a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

With just two games to play and a goal difference plus seven better than second-placed Liverpool, City are closing in on a fourth title in five seasons.

De Bruyne began the rout after just seven minutes, completed a left-footed hat-trick inside 24 and then added a fourth on the hour. He went close to a competition record-equalling fifth when he hit the post in the closing moments.

The Belgian told Sky Sports: “It was pretty nice. When you score four goals it is always something special. It should have been five to be honest but I think we played well.

“We could have scored even more and to do that against a Wolves team who are defensively sound was really impressive.”

De Bruyne’s stunning performance came just a day after City announced they had agreed a deal to bolster their attack with the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next season.

De Bruyne appeared to offer a nod towards the club’s stunning capture by celebrating his third goal with arms outstretched in the manner of Haaland, but he insisted that was just coincidence.

“I did a couple of interviews and they said (it was like) Haaland, but I didn’t even know,” he said. “I just did it because I scored three and that never happens.”

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates
Kevin De Bruyne, left, seemed to celebrate like Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/PA)

After thrashing Newcastle 5-0 at the weekend, City have scored 10 goals since their heart-breaking Champions League semi-final loss at Real Madrid.

De Bruyne said: “The feeling is still not nice, but you need to move on. We try to now win the title and whatever happened unfortunately happened and you have to move on.”

Raheem Sterling added City’s fifth goal late on and Phil Foden also hit the post in a dominant display.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I’m so pleased for the performance and the result and the goals. We could have scored much much more. It was a brilliant performance from all the players.”

On De Bruyne’s performance, Guardiola said: “I am disappointed for him because he missed the fifth goal, the post!

“He is always so generous and has the sense to make an assist but I think this season he also has the sense to be prolific and score goals. He has been decisive in scoring goals – this is what the greatest do.

“I am very pleased for him, scoring four goals in the decisive part of the league is so important.”

The downside for City was the loss of centre-back Aymeric Laporte with a knee injury while Fernandinho, deployed as a makeshift defender, also felt a niggle.

With Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias sidelined and Nathan Ake not fully fit, City are running out of defensive options.

Guardiola said: “Apparently it doesn’t look good – some muscular problems for Fernandinho. Ayme had a tough knock in his knee and it will be difficult for Sunday.”

Guardiola also gave his reaction to the signing of Haaland.

“Big congratulations to the club,” he said. “He is a young talented player. I’m very pleased he decided to come and join us.”

Wolves were swept aside but did briefly peg City back at 1-1 with a Leander Dendoncker goal.

Fitness coach Carlos Cachada, filling in for the absent Bruno Lage following the manager’s positive Covid-19 test, said: “I think it’s a fair result. We were good in spells and responded quite well with a few counter-attacks but they’re a strong team.

“There’s nothing to say about it, it was a fair result and congratulations to Man City.

“You plan the things to stop them as a collective but then guys come and score four goals.”

