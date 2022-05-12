US Capitol riot panel subpoenas McCarthy and four other Republicans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US Capitol riot panel subpoenas McCarthy and four other Republicans

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 6:36 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 7:26 pm
(AP)
(AP)

Investigators have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other Republicans as part of their probe into the violent January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The January 6 panel’s subpoenas for Mr McCarthy and Republican Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

Election 2022 California
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

After the announcement, Mr McCarthy, who aspires to be House Speaker if Republicans take the majority in midterm elections, told reporters that “I have not seen a subpoena” and that his view on the committee has not changed since they asked for his voluntary co-operation earlier this year.

“They’re not conducting a legitimate investigation,” Mr McCarthy said. “Seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents.”

The committee has been investigating Mr McCarthy’s conversations with then-president Donald Trump on the day of the attack and meetings that the four other politicians had with the White House as Mr Trump and his aides conspired how to overturn his defeat.

Congressional subpoenas for sitting members of Congress, especially for a party leader, are almost without precedent in recent decades.

The panel had previously asked for voluntary co-operation from the five men, along with a handful of other Republican politicians, but all of them refused to speak with the panel.

“These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th,” the committee said as it announced the subpoenas.

Mr McCarthy has acknowledged that he spoke with Mr Trump on January 6, which happened as Mr Trump’s supporters were beating police outside the Capitol and forcing their way into the building. But he has not shared many details.

The committee requested information about his conversations with Mr Trump “before, during and after” the riot.

Mr McCarthy took to the House floor after the rioters were cleared and said in a forceful speech that Mr Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack and that it was the “saddest day I have ever had” in Congress — even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject the election results.

The GOP leader soon made up with Mr Trump, though, visiting him in Florida and rallying House Republicans to vote against investigations of the attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]