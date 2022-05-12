Sergio Aguero ‘very grateful’ as Man City prepare to unveil statue of striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sergio Aguero ‘very grateful’ as Man City prepare to unveil statue of striker

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 10:31 pm
Manchester City will unveil a statue in honour of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Aguero has spoken of his pride as Manchester City prepare to unveil a statue celebrating their record goalscorer’s most famous strike.

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Aguero’s dramatic title-clinching stoppage-time goal against QPR.

The Argentinian struck with 93 minutes and 20 seconds on the clock as City completed a stunning comeback to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium and snatch their maiden Premier League crown from rivals Manchester United.

Aguero struck deep into injury time to snatch the title
Aguero went on to score a record 260 goals for City before leaving the club last summer.

City announced when his departure was confirmed that they would honour the player – who retired from the game last December following a short stint with Barcelona due to a heart condition – with a statue outside the ground.

The sculpture, which it is understood will depict Aguero’s shirt-waving celebration after scoring against QPR, will now be unveiled to coincide with the anniversary on Friday.

“Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me,” said Aguero, 33, who is also due to attend a reunion party for City’s 2011-12 squad on the same day.

“In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world.

“I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.

“I remember I was very young, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving.”

Aguero won the Premier League five times
The 2012 success, which built on City’s FA Cup triumph of the previous year, sparked a glorious era for the club.

Aguero, who moved from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and six League Cups in his decade in Manchester.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak feels it is important to acknowledge the role Aguero’s most celebrated goal played in the club’s history.

“It’s the moment that, I think, changed everything,” said Khaldoon. “If you look at the 10 years since, that was the moment that introduced what lies ahead.

City already have statues in place honouring Aguero's team-mates David Silva (pictured) and Vincent Kompany
“He is absolutely deserving and, I think, a legend for this club.”

Aguero’s statue will join those of team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva already in place at the Etihad Stadium.

Khaldoon said: “These players, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and now Sergio Aguero, represent a type of football that is enjoyable, that is beautiful on the eye, that is effective and that brought with it a lot of trophies.”

