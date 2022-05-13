Shanghai seeks to ease seven-week virus lockdown with next few days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shanghai seeks to ease seven-week virus lockdown with next few days

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 8:45 am
Residents wearing masks walk along a quiet street in Beijing (AP)
Shanghai will try to reopen within a few days as a Covid-19 outbreak in China’s largest city subsides, an official has said.

The strict lockdown of the city – now in its seventh week – is part of the ruling Communist Party’s “zero-Covid” goal that has exacted a mounting economic toll that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) says may be unsustainable.

Vice mayor Wu Qing said at a news conference that the goal in Shanghai is to achieve “elimination in society” of the coronavirus, meaning any new cases would only be in people already in isolation.

Street vendors in Shanghai
That would allow for an “orderly opening, limited (population) flow, and differentiated management”, Mr Wu said.

No exact date beyond the middle of the month was given, nor did Mr Wu say how the reopening would occur except that the city intends to gradually restore industrial production, education and medical services.

Shanghai officials have made similar past assurances, only to see restrictions return even as cases wane in the city of 25 million people.

Complaints about food shortages and other hardships and videos posted online showing people in Shanghai and other areas arguing with police have been deleted by censors.

Deserted streets in Beijing
Amid a much smaller outbreak in Beijing, more daily testing has been ordered, classes have been suspended, people have been ordered to work from home, restaurants are restricted to take-away service and many shops, tourist sites, banks and government offices have been closed.

Some residential communities are under lockdown and residents have been warned to avoid travelling between city districts.

Shanghai reported 2,096 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, all but 227 of them in people not showing symptoms. Beijing reported 50 cases, in line with recent daily totals.

China’s foreign ministry dismissed as “irresponsible” the WHO’s doubts expressed earlier this week about continuing the “zero-Covid” approach mandating strict lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory removal to crowded centralised quarantine centres of anyone who tests positive or is a close contact.

Experts have questions the policy’s continued use given vaccines are widely available, and it has affected growth in the world’s second-largest economy as well as global supply chains.

Virus Outbreak China
However, it has become ever-more closely identified with China’s president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, who is determined to maintain tight social control and shore up his and the party’s authority ahead of a key party congress later this year.

Already highly limited rights to privacy, free speech and personal autonomy have been further restricted in the name of fighting the pandemic.

China’s borders have been largely closed for more than two years, and this week the government said it would tighten restrictions on outbound travel by Chinese citizens and increase scrutiny over the issuance of passports.

At a meeting last week, the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, the leadership said it was committed to “resolutely fighting any attempts to distort, question or dismiss China’s anti-Covid policy”.

“In the face of mounting uncertainties due to Covid-19, one thing remains certain – China will stick to its dynamic zero-Covid policy that has proven pragmatic and effective,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in an editorial on Thursday.

China’s outbreaks and the ensuing restrictions have led to a number of events being cancelled or postponed, most recently the Asian Games originally scheduled for September in the city of Hangzhou, 110 miles west of Shanghai.

