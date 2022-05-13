US army identifies soldier who died after Alaska bear attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US army identifies soldier who died after Alaska bear attack

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 9:30 am
Staff Sgt Seth Michael Plant. (US army via AP)
The US army has identified the soldier who died this week of injuries sustained during a bear attack in a military training area in Alaska.

The Army said Staff Sgt Seth Michael Plant, 30, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage following the mauling on Tuesday.

Another soldier received minor injuries in the attack in a training area west of the Anchorage landfill.

Staff Sgt Plant was from Saint Augustine, Florida, and had been at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson since July 2021, the army said.

He was an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

Lt Col David J Nelson, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment commander, said Staff Sgt Plant “always had a smile on his face, he always went above and beyond what was asked of him, and he served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege to know him”.

Officials said the incident is being investigated.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said a den with two brown bear cubs was found nearby.

The department said after the attack, a brown bear approached the area and officials who responded to the attack used bear spray, an irritant that can deter bears.

The bear left afterwards, the statement said.

Officials added that hair collected during an initial investigation into the attack was consistent with that of a brown bear.

The bear attacked in a remote section of the military base. Cyndi Wardlow, a regional supervisor with the department, said information gathered so far suggests this was a “defensive attack by a female bear protecting her cubs”.

“We are trying to learn everything we can about what happened to increase public safety around wildlife in Alaska,” she said.

The department said it can kill bears that are considered public safety threats or that are involved in deadly attacks.

It said that game cameras the department placed during its investigation indicated that an adult bear had returned to the area and left the den site with the cubs.

The location of the bear that was involved in the Tuesday attack is unknown.

