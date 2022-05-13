Kim Jong Un lookalike disrupts Australian election campaign event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kim Jong Un lookalike disrupts Australian election campaign event

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 10:10 am
A man impersonating North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un arrives as Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Extel Technologies manufacturing facility (AAP Image via AP)
A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un disrupted the Australian election campaign after he burst into an event that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was attending.

The impersonator, who later identified himself by the stage name Howard X, started talking to gathered media about the candidate Mr Morrison was backing at the Melbourne event, Gladys Liu.

“Thank you very much. Gladys Liu is the communist candidate for Australia,” the lookalike said, before he was interrupted by an aide to Mr Morrison, Nick Creevey.

“Excuse me, you are going to have to leave. This is the most offensive thing I have ever seen in a campaign,” Mr Creevey said.

The impersonator responded: “Excuse me, you don’t tell the supreme leader what to do. I support Gladys Liu.”

The impersonator left the Melbourne venue soon after.

Ms Liu said she was focused on delivering outcomes for the Melbourne communities she represents.

“I will not be distracted by my opponents and their grubby tactics,” she said.

Ms Liu was born in Hong Kong and has lived in Australia for more than 30 years.

Howard X in Singapore in 2018
Howard X and Donald Trump lookalike Dennis Alan, pictured in 2018 (Alamy)

The disruption appears to have been orchestrated in part by Queensland State senate candidate Drew Pavlou, who said on social media that he was good friends with Howard X and it was “one of the best things we have ever managed”.

Mr Pavlou had earlier claimed in posts that Ms Liu had defended China’s leadership and had ties to the regime.

He described himself as a “young larrikin” who thought the election was boring and needed more excitement.

During the event at Extel Technologies in Melbourne, Mr Morrison praised Chinese Australians.

“I talk about the assertive and aggressive nature of the Chinese government, not the Chinese people,” Mr Morrison said.

“You know, Chinese Australians are the greatest patriots you could hope for in this country.”

The disruption came at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China, most recently over a security pact that China signed with the Solomon Islands.

Howard X is well known for his impersonation of Kim Jong Un.

In 2018, he was detained and questioned when he arrived in Singapore days before a summit between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump. His real name is Lee Howard Ho Wun.

The impersonator is being interviewed by police, according to reports.

Australia’s election will be held on May 21 and early voting began this week.

Opinion polls have the centre-left opposition Labour Party tracking ahead of Mr Morrison’s conservative coalition.

