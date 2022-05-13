Nurses protest against Tennessee sentence for deadly medical blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurses protest against Tennessee sentence for deadly medical blunder

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 2:00 pm
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Centre nurse, listens to the opening statements during her trial (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/AP)
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Centre nurse, listens to the opening statements during her trial (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/AP)

Nurses have travelled from across the US to protest outside the court where a former Tennessee nurse faces up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.

The maximum sentence is unlikely given her lack of previous convictions, however, with a pre-sentence report rating her risk of reoffending as “low”.

Still, her conviction has become a rallying point for many nurses already fed up with poor working conditions exacerbated by the pandemic.

Some have left bedside nursing for administrative positions while others have left the profession altogether, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable.

Friday’s sentencing comes a day after International Nurses Day and some nurses drove to Nashville from a march for better working conditions in Washington DC the day before.

Among dozens of demonstrators outside the courthouse, some wore T-shirts that read “I Am RaDonda” and “Seeking Justice for Nurses and Patients in a BROKEN system”.

“Everyone I talk to is furious about it,” said Janie Harvey Garner, a nurse who founded the advocacy group Show Me Your Stethoscope and helped raise money for Vaught’s defence.

“She shouldn’t have been able to practice nursing again. She should have been disciplined by the (nursing) board, but jail?”

Ms Harvey, who was driving to the court from Georgia, said it was “terrifying” to think she could be prosecuted for a mistake.

She predicted that nurses will start trying to cover up their errors rather than report them.

Vaught reported her error as soon as she realised what she had done wrong.

Vaught, 38, injected the paralysing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on December 26 2017.

She freely admitted making several mistakes but her defence lawyer argued that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre were at least partly to blame.

At the nurse’s trial, an expert witness for the state argued that Vaught violated the standard of care expected of nurses.

In addition to grabbing the wrong medicine, she failed to read the name of the drug, did not notice a red warning on the top of the medication, and did not stay with the patient to check for an adverse reaction, nurse legal consultant Donna Jones said.

Leanna Craft, a nurse educator at the neurological intensive care unit where Vaught worked, said in evidence that it was common for nurses at that time to override the system in order to get medicine.

The hospital had recently updated an electronic records system, which led to delays in retrieving medications.

There was also no scanner in the imaging area for Vaught to scan the medication against the patient’s ID bracelet.

The jury found Vaught not guilty of reckless homicide.

Criminally negligent homicide was a lesser offence included under the original charge.

The sentencing hearing is due to start at 9am local time or 3pm in the UK.

