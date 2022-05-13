Wolves boss Bruno Lage not surprised by Ruben Neves’ link to Barcelona move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wolves boss Bruno Lage not surprised by Ruben Neves’ link to Barcelona move

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:09 pm
Bruno Lage says it is “no surprise” to find Ruben Neves linked with Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)
Bruno Lage says it is “no surprise” to find Ruben Neves linked with Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says increasing speculation linking midfielder Ruben Neves with a summer move to Barcelona is “no surprise”.

The 25-year-old Neves has long been linked with the Catalan giants and it seems likely that Sunday’s Premier League clash with Norwich could represent his last appearance at Molineux.

For Lage, who will return to the touchline against the Canaries after shrugging off coronavirus, it is obvious why Barcelona are just one of a number of clubs reportedly targeting the midfielder.

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Goodison Park
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves continues to be linked with Barcelona (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lage said: “If I was at (another) top club I would look for these kinds of players – they are what all the clubs want so it is no surprise to me.

“With what Ruben did this season you can see how important he is for our team. He puts us on a different level so it is no surprise that other clubs are moving for this.”

Unconfirmed reports say Wolves have priced Neves, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2024, in excess of £50million but Lage intimated he has not given up hope of persuading the player to stay.

Ruben Neves file photo
Ruben Neves could feature at Molineux for the last time on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“When I arrived here last year we were worried about Ruben (leaving), and he stayed at the club, so I really don’t know,” added Lage.

“Everything can change in one minute and anything can happen until the end of the market, so we have a long time in front of us to understand what will happen.

“If he stays, I believe he will be the same professional, and he will have the same mindset to do another great season with Wolves.”

