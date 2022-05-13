English rookie David Skinns shares lead in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
English rookie David Skinns shares lead in Texas

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 8:45 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:35 pm
England’s David Skinns claimed a share of the clubhouse lead in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas (Nick Wass/AP)
England's David Skinns claimed a share of the halfway lead in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas (Nick Wass/AP)

England’s David Skinns fired a superb second round of 63 to claim a share of the halfway lead in the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

Skinns, who is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour at the age of 40, carded 10 birdies and a solitary bogey to join Sebastian Munoz and local favourite Ryan Palmer on 15 under par, Palmer also making 10 birdies in a flawless 62.

Munoz added a 69 to his opening 60 with Jordan Spieth lying three shots off the lead following a 65 as he warms up for his attempt to win next week’s US PGA Championship and complete the career grand slam.

Skinns spent 15 years on the mini tours before gaining full playing rights on the PGA Tour by finishing in the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, largely thanks to victory in the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August.

The Lincoln native has missed nine cuts in 14 starts this season with a best finish of 29th, but putting a new driver in the bag this week has paid instant dividends.

“It has been a bit of a struggle,” admitted Skinns, who worked as a delivery driver when golf shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I came off a really nice run on the Korn Ferry Tour to finish and I felt good going into the PGA Tour season. I played nicely in Napa (the opening event) the first two days and then didn’t play well on the weekend.

Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson (Emil Lippe/AP)

“But then when you find yourself not getting in every tournament and you start to slip behind a little in the points it’s tough to see yourself continue to fall down the list.

“You’ve eventually got to figure out a different game to play, you can’t keep looking at that otherwise it will demoralize you a little bit. You just got to get back to the reason that you’re here and I think I’ve done that decently the last six weeks or so, even though the results haven’t quite shown it.

“Most of my pro career it’s taken me a little while to get used to every level. I’m just excited to be in a position this weekend where I can make a step forward hopefully.”

