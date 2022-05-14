Thomas De Gendt earns stage win as Juan Pedro Lopez retains Giro d’Italia lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas De Gendt earns stage win as Juan Pedro Lopez retains Giro d’Italia lead

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 4:59 pm
Thomas De Gendt celebrates his stage win (Massimo Paolone/AP/PA)
Thomas De Gendt won stage eight of the Giro d’Italia as Guillaume Martin used a breakaway to vault his way up to fourth in the overall standings.

De Gendt accelerated past Davide Gabburo and Jorge Arcas with 200 metres to go on the seafront in Napoli to get his reward for splitting up the break and carrying clear a four-man group which also included his Lotto-Soudal team-mate Harm Vanhoucke.

Cofidis’ Martin followed the pre-stage favourites Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay 33 seconds down, three minutes ahead of the chasing peloton to move up from 14th in the general classification to fourth, now 66 seconds behind Trek-Segafredo’s Juan Pedro Lopez who held on to pink going into Sunday’s stage on Blockhaus.

Thomas De Gendt accelerated past Davide Gabburo and Jorge Arcas with 200m to go to claim a stage win (Fabio Ferrari/AP/PA)
This short, punchy 153km stage on a circuit around Napoli was always expected to produce attacking racing, and Van der Poel and Girmay were quick to get themselves in the early breakaway.

Stage one winner Van der Poel tried to go solo with 46km still to go, but De Gendt led a counter which successfully got clear, and would stay away despite a furious attempt from Van der Poel and Girmay to get back inside the last 10km.

“Mathieu attacked on the steep part on the second to last lap and went really hard but we made it back and made an attack,” De Gendt said. “We knew everyone would look to Van der Poel and Girmay to close the gap so we took the advantage and they stayed at 30 seconds back.

“I was working for Harm to attack on the last climb but he said he did not have good legs so I said to him, ‘Ride to the last 3km and I’m sure I will win the sprint’ and he did it perfectly. I’m happy we could pull this off as a team.”

Simon Yates is still in the top five in the Giro d'Italia general classification (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP/PA)
Lopez’s Trek-Segafredo did their best to control the gap to the peloton given Martin’s presence, and just did enough to keep him in pink before Sunday’s stage, when a major shake-up to the general classification is expected. Britain’s Simon Yates is the best placed of the main favourites, fifth, one minute and 42 seconds off pink.

This was De Gendt’s second career Giro stage, 10 years after he took his first on very different terrain on the Stelvio.

“If you had asked me two weeks ago if I would be able to win a stage in the Giro I would say no, I was in such terrible shape,” he said. “But now the good legs are coming.”

