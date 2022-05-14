Jurgen Klopp hails role of neuroscientists in Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the secret to Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out success as neuroscience.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, defeating the Blues for the second time this season in a cup final shoot-out.

The Reds toppled Chelsea 11-10 in February’s Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher rifling home the winning spot-kick in a stunning set of penalties.

Kostas Tsimikas slotted the sudden-death winner this time around as Liverpool completed the set of top titles under Klopp.

And the Reds’ German manager paid tribute to footballing neuroscientists Neuro11 as the secret weapon behind his side’s penalty acumen.

“In the end we all know penalty shoot-out is a lottery, that’s how it is; but we did it again,” said Klopp.

The 2021/22 #EmiratesFACup champions have been crowned! 👑 After a cagey affair, it took penalties to separate the two sides, as @LFC defeated a resilient @ChelseaFC 5-6 on penalties to win their 8️⃣th FA Cup title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hTZoV0MO2E — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 14, 2022

“We work together with the company Neuro11, four guys from Germany.

“They got in contact with us a few years ago. They are neuroscientists and they said ‘we can train penalty shooting’.

“We said ‘really? That sounds interesting, come over’. And so this trophy is for them, just like the Carabao Cup was.”

Liverpool kept their remarkable drive for an unprecedented quadruple alive by powering through the penalty shoot-out after another goalless draw in a domestic final against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk came off with injuries, but both Reds stars appear to have avoided serious problems.

Klopp insisted that the clean sweep of League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League remains as much on as off – mainly due to Manchester City’s league dominance.

Pep Guardiola’s City lead Liverpool by three points in the league, but could double that advantage with a win at West Ham on Sunday.

“The quadruple is on if you want but it is off as well because of the situation,” said Klopp.

Kostas Tsimikas scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in the shoot-out (Adam Davy/PA)

“But winning both domestic cups is really special. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player to have won all six major trophies at 23.

“City is in this point three points up and seven goals ahead on goal difference.

“So now if they win tomorrow, with all respect to West Ham, if they win say 4-0, then it’s six points, before we start at Southampton on Tuesday, and 11 goals.

“Then we have to win both our games, they have to lose a game and; it’s silly.

Make one bold prediction for the final two rounds of the season 👇 pic.twitter.com/EkvA5WMRsf — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2022

“So let’s just see what happens tomorrow.

“If they lose against West Ham I start thinking. If they don’t, we will judge that and go from there.

“It’s absolutely outstanding that we can even talk about the quadruple. It’s crazy.

“We have no clue at this moment what the line-up will be at Southampton on Tuesday.

“I know that my team knows exactly what I think about them, that’s most important.

Jürgen Klopp is confident that neither Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk sustained serious injuries during the #EmiratesFACup final. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022

“This is again a trophy for the whole club.

“When we came on the bus we could see what it means to the people, then on the pitch you could see what it means to the players.

“That we could make it, is absolutely out of this world, it’s massive.

“All respect to Chelsea, what a team, what a performance.”