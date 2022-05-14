Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash aged 46, Cricket Australia has announced.

The news broke overnight, with police confirming an investigation into the accident while former team-mates and opponents including Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan paid tribute.

A Queensland Police statement read: “Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, that’s taken the life of a 46-year-old man.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, that taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night. https://t.co/1ShX78XbzU pic.twitter.com/2QlJlOQHQX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 14, 2022

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds, affectionately known as “Roy”, played 26 Tests and 212 limited-overs internationals for his country and was noted especially for his ferocious hitting in the middle order.

Former wicketkeeper Gilchrist tweeted crying and heartbreak emojis followed by the simple message: “This really hurts. #roy #rip”

Ex-England captain Vaughan wrote: “Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP”