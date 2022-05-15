Israeli peace negotiator Uri Savir dies aged 69

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Israeli peace negotiator Uri Savir dies aged 69

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 9:19 am
Uri Savir, centre, pictured with then Palestinian National Council President Yasser Arafat ahead of talks in Gaza in 1996 (Adel Hana/AP)
Uri Savir, centre, pictured with then Palestinian National Council President Yasser Arafat ahead of talks in Gaza in 1996 (Adel Hana/AP)

Uri Savir, a prominent Israeli peace negotiator and dogged believer in the need for a settlement with the Palestinians, has died aged 69.

Israeli media reports said he died on Friday, but no cause of death was given.

As director of the country’s foreign ministry, Mr Savir led an Israeli delegation to negotiate a series of interim agreements with the Palestinians in 1993 that became known as the Oslo Accords.

The accords created the Palestinian Authority and set up self-rule areas in the Palestinian territories.

It also produced broken promises, bouts of violence and two failed attempts to negotiate a final peace deal – after-effects that left its architects with a mixed legacy in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israel Obit Uri Savir
Uri Savir, right, as Palestinian and Israeli leaders sign an agreement in 1995 (Enric F Marti/AP)

Despite hopes for Palestinian statehood dimming since then, Mr Savir remained committed to the vision of a two-state solution until the end.

He often referred to himself as the region’s “last optimist” and stayed in touch with his old Palestinian counterparts.

He also founded a Facebook group, YaLa Young Leaders, that brought together young Israelis and Arabs from across the region for online discussions and courses about peace and co-existence. The group has more than 800,000 followers.

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid said Mr Savir “strove for a different Middle East”.

He tweeted: “His contribution to Israel is tremendous and is felt to this day.”

Mr Savir was a close adviser to late former Israeli leader Shimon Peres, a driving force behind the peace negotiations, and he went on to help found and lead the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, which promotes co-operation between people in the Middle East.

Mr Savir also briefly served as a legislator in Israel’s parliament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal