Russian advance into Ukraine faltering, says Nato chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russian advance into Ukraine faltering, says Nato chief

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 9:33 am
Mircea Geoana, Nato deputy secretary-general, said Ukraine can win the war (Michael Sohn/AP)
Mircea Geoana, Nato deputy secretary-general, said Ukraine can win the war (Michael Sohn/AP)

A senior Nato official has said Russia’s military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and he expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war.

Top Nato diplomats are meeting on Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia.

Nato deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana told reporters: “The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum.

“We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”

Pekka Haavisto
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, whose country has taken steps to join Nato (Michael Sohn/AP)

Mr Geoana, who was chairing the meeting while Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg recovers from Covid, said Ukraine’s supporters are “united, we are strong, will continue to help Ukraine in winning this war”.

One key issue being discussed in Berlin is expansion of Nato beyond its current 30 member states.

Finland and Sweden have already taken steps towards joining the alliance, while Georgia’s bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbour becomes part of Nato.

“Finland and Sweden are already the closest partners of Nato,” Mr Geoana said, adding that he expects allies to view their applications positively.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said her country and others made clear during a dinner late on Saturday that they are willing to fast-track the national ratification process for Finland and Sweden.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin and his thinking is now ‘the enemy of democracy number one’, Denmark’s foreign minister said (Mikhail Metzel/AP)

“If these two countries are deciding to join, they can join very quickly,” she said.

Denmark’s foreign minister Jeppe Kofod dismissed suggestions that objections from Russian President Vladimir Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.

“Each and every European country has a fundamental right to choose their own security arrangement,” he said.

“We see now a world where the enemy of democracy number one is Putin and the thinking that he represents.

He added that Nato will also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said are being “instrumentalised” by Russia.

The meeting follows a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast this week. Officials there expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned that Russia’s blockade of grain exports from Ukrainian ports risks stoking a global food crisis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal