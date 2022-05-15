Rayan Ait-Nouri earns Wolves a point at home to Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rayan Ait-Nouri earns Wolves a point at home to Norwich

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 4:01 pm
Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri scored the hosts’ leveller against Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri scored the hosts’ leveller against Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal in 19 months salvaged a point for Wolves against relegated Norwich.

The defender – who had not scored since his 2020 debut – struck to rescue a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Yet eighth-placed Wolves extended their winless run to six – a streak which officially ended their hopes of a return to the Europa League.

They were forced to come from behind after Teemu Pukki’s 11th goal of the season gave the Canaries a first-half lead.

Relegated Norwich did at least end a run of five straight defeats but they remain bottom of the Premier League.

If the Canaries were going to salvage any late pride from another awful season they needed a dramatic improvement at Molineux.

Indeed the visitors wasted two glorious chances to open the scoring inside the first 15 minutes through Pukki.

They twice found a way through Wolves too easily, first when Kieran Dowell slipped in Pukki and the striker skewed a poor effort wide of the far post with just John Ruddy to beat.

Soon after, Mathias Normann clipped a fine pass behind the home defence only for Ruddy to deny Pukki, with Toti Gomes mopping up as Dowell tried to pounce.

Wolves were yet to find second gear, a few nice touches from Joao Moutinho aside, and failed to seriously trouble a defence which had already conceded a league-high 78 goals.

The majority of the first half was played at pre-season pace with the home fans imploring their club not to sell Ruben Neves – linked with a summer move – as the on-pitch action failed to catch their attention.

Raul Jimenez’s ambitious volley dropped over but the hosts were too pedestrian and paid the price eight minutes before the break.

Max Aarons seized on a loose ball and fed Pukki on the right, with the striker cutting inside faced by Conor Coady and Toti.

Both defenders encouraged the Finland international by giving him too much space and the striker’s effort took a slight deflection off Coady to wrongfoot Ruddy and roll in.

Wretched Wolves could only improve and Pedro Neto drilled wide after the break before they levelled 10 minutes into the half.

Chiquinho’s half-time introduction had lifted Wolves from their slumber and he was tripped by Dimitris Giannoulis on the right.

Norwich failed to clear Moutinho’s fine free-kick and the ball bounced kindly for Ait-Nouri – who still had plenty to do – to loop a header into the bottom corner.

Wolves sensed an instant second and Chiquinho’s delicious cross was met by a diving Neto, only for Angus Gunn to turn his header over.

But they lost momentum quickly and could not find another way through as the game meandered to an inevitable draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal