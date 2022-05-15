Manchester City hit back at West Ham to keep title bid on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City hit back at West Ham to keep title bid on track

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 4:35 pm
Vladimir Coufal's (left) own goal earned Manchester City a point at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Vladimir Coufal’s (left) own goal earned Manchester City a point at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City came from two down to draw 2-2 with West Ham and edge closer to clinching the Premier League title.

Two goals from Jarrod Bowen in the first half at the London Stadium threatened to throw Liverpool a lifeline as the Hammers paid tribute to long-time servant Mark Noble ahead of his retirement.

But Jack Grealish pulled one back shortly after half-time and Vladimir Coufal headed into his own net in the 69th minute to draw City level.

City had a golden chance to win it when they were awarded a late penalty but Lukasz Fabianski saved Riyad Mahrez’s effort.

Pascal Struijk came off the bench to earn Leeds a potentially vital point in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Danny Welbeck put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute but Leeds’ second-half efforts paid off in injury time when Struijk conjured an equaliser to lift the Whites out of the relegation zone.

They have been replaced in the bottom three by Burnley, who have a game in hand but are now one point behind their rivals after a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Harry Kane scored the only goal from the penalty spot in first-half added time after referee Kevin Friend ruled that the ball flicked Ashley Barnes’ outstretched arm following a VAR check.

Barnes hit a post in the second half but Nick Pope produced a string of saves in the Burnley goal as Spurs piled the pressure on Arsenal in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Harry Kane (left) celebrates his penalty against Burnley with strike partner Son Heung-min (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane (left) celebrates his penalty against Burnley with strike partner Son Heung-min (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes each scored twice as Roy Hodgson’s final home match in charge of relegated Watford ended in an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Leicester.

Joao Pedro’s deflected effort gave the Hornets an early lead in front of incoming head coach Rob Edwards.

But familiar defensive issues contributed to the hosts’ downfall as James Maddison’s leveller and doubles from Vardy and Barnes condemned them to a 26th Premier League loss of a miserable campaign.

New manager Rob Edwards was at Watford to see their heavy defeat to Leicester (Jonathan Brady/PA)
New manager Rob Edwards was at Watford to see their heavy defeat to Leicester (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp netted a late equaliser as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at fellow mid-table side Aston Villa.

Schlupp finished from close range in the 82nd minute to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal in 19 months salvaged a point for Wolves against relegated Norwich.

The defender struck to rescue a 1-1 draw at Molineux after Teemu Pukki’s 11th goal of the season gave the Canaries a first-half lead.

