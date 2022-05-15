Giro d’Italia woe for Simon Yates on Blockhaus climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giro d’Italia woe for Simon Yates on Blockhaus climb

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 5:41 pm
Simon Yates struggled with the latest climb (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
Simon Yates suffered more Giro d’Italia disappointment as his hopes of pink were extinguished on the climb of the mighty Blockhaus.

Jai Hindley took the stage nine win in a virtual photo finish with Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz as Juan Pedro Lopez just barely hung on to the pink jersey despite almost crashing on the final climb.

That all happened some 11 minutes before Yates – nursing a knee injury suffered on stage four – crossed the line, having been dropped with 11km of his punishing 191km stage from Isernia still to go.

Yates hinted he could now pull out, saying: “I was hopeful of still being able to try and do something, but I’ve been in a lot of pain since Etna. I’ve been trying to manage it as best as possible. It wasn’t my only problem today, I suffered also with the heat.

“I’ll see what happens now. We’ve got the rest day, I’ll see how I pull up from the stage today.”

It means the BikeExchange-Jayco rider has once again come into the Giro in flying form and as one of the favourites, only for it to unravel early on the roads of Italy.

The 29-year-old, who enjoyed two weeks in the pink jersey in the 2018 race only to lose it in the third week as Chris Froome broke clear to take his memorable win, has seen his hopes of anything like a repeat disappear in each of the last three years.

In 2019, a strong start was followed by a horrible stage nine time trial when he conceded three minutes; in 2020 strong form went to waste as a positive Covid-19 test forced his abandonment; last year he rode to third overall after a stage 19 win, but was left to wonder what might have been but for a slow start.

Yates, who underlined his credentials here with victory in the stage two time trial, had been trying to play down the impact of the knock suffered in a tumble in Sicily on Tuesday.

As he went backwards, Carapaz’s Ineos Grenadiers set a relentless pace at the front of the group of favourites, dropping Lopez, who had been forced to unclip after a touch of wheels.

Bardet, Carapaz and Mikel Landa twice broke clear but twice allowed Domenico Pozzovivo, Joao Almeida and Hindley to come back at them in the final kilometres, and it became a six-way uphill sprint to the line.

“I was just trying to survive as best I can,” Hindley said. “I knew there was right-hander before the finish at about 200 metres to go and I just wanted to hit the corner first, I gave everything and here we are. It’s pretty incredible.”

Lopez, enjoying his fifth day in pink, kept fighting after his incident 8km from the summit, and by rolling in one minute 46 seconds after Hindley hung on to pink by 12 seconds from Almeida going into Monday’s rest day.

Yates’ fellow Lancastrian Hugh Carthy also struggled on the climb as he lost three minutes 48 seconds to the leaders.

