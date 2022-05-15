Sam Horsfield ‘so happy’ after winning Soudal Open to secure another title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Sam Horsfield ‘so happy’ after winning Soudal Open to secure another title

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 6:15 pm
Sam Horsfield secured victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sam Horsfield secured victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sam Horsfield secured his third DP World Tour title just two weeks after his return from a three-month injury absence, winning the Soudal Open by two shots.

Horsfield overcame overnight leader Ryan Fox in a thrilling final-round battle, carding four birdies and a solitary bogey in a closing 68 to finish the tournament on 13 under par.

The Englishman found himself with serious work to do after pars at the opening six holes left him three shots behind playing partner Fox, but a birdie putt from around 33 feet at the seventh kick-started Horsfield’s round.

After closing the gap further at the start of the back nine, Horsfield found himself out in front for the first time when Fox bogeyed the 16th.

With both men making birdies at the 17th, Horsfield took a one-shot lead to the 18th and a par there was enough to secure a two-shot victory.

Horsfield, who had his partner on the bag this week, was fighting back the tears as he completed his round.

He told Sky Sports: “I was trying not to cry while I was over that little tap-in (at the 18th). Having Issi on the bag, it’s been an amazing week.

“Mick (Seaborn, his regular caddie) is not here but I wish he was. I said yesterday I wanted to do it for him and I was able to do it for him. I’m just so, so happy.

“I definitely thought about Mick quite a lot. Especially on the back nine, I pulled a few clubs that he definitely would have wanted me to hit.

“Issi has been amazing. I’ve been so happy on the golf course. It’s just like golf’s sort of got in the way this week, until a little bit there on the back nine.

“I asked her coming down 18, ‘are you nervous?’ and she said yeah.

“But we’ve had an amazing week and I’m just so happy that she was here to enjoy this.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really good for a while but haven’t really been able to put four rounds together.

“This week I played solid all week and next week the US PGA, I’m really looking forward to it and definitely the summer ahead.”

Fox and Yannik Paul finished in a tie for second on 11 under par.





