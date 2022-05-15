Jesse Marsch hoping last-gasp equaliser against Brighton gives Leeds momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch hoping last-gasp equaliser against Brighton gives Leeds momentum

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 6:33 pm
Jesse Marsch is hoping the momentum is now in Leeds’ favour (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch feels Pascal Struijk’s late equaliser against Brighton has shifted the momentum in the Premier League survival battle in his side’s favour.

Substitute Struijk’s stoppage-time header cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first-half opener in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and crucially clinched Leeds the point needed to climb out of the bottom three with one game remaining.

Leeds leapfrogged Burnley, who still have a game in hand after losing at Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and will head to Brentford on the final day hoping to retain their top-flight status.

“We’re alive right now, regardless of the last day,” Marsch said. “We just have to fight for any point. Any point gets us a little bit closer and shifts a little bit of the momentum.

Speaking before Everton’s 3-2 defeat at home to Brentford, Marsch continued: “We know Burnley have a match in hand, we know Everton have two in hand with three left. We need some help and then we need to be ready next weekend to do whatever it takes.”

Against Brighton – one of this season’s success stories under Graham Potter, Leeds were second best in the first half and appeared to be heading closer to the trapdoor when Welbeck’s neat finish gave the visitors a 21st-minute lead.

But, roared on by another full house, Marsch’s side improved markedly after the break, and could have been level earlier had it not been for inspired Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Struijk’s far-post header in the second minute of added time was just the second goal Leeds have scored in five matches and raised the roof at Elland Road.

“It was important,” said Marsch, who insisted he did not hear a section of the home crowd singing “Sack the board” before Struijk’s last-gasp equaliser.

“Good for our fans to feel that, good for our team to have that experience and use that momentum going into the last match.”

Marsch admitted he sensed doubt among some of his players during the interval.

“I could still see the looks on their faces at half-time that we weren’t 100 per cent believing that we could do it,” he said.

“In the end they did that really well and they emptied their tanks and invested so much to get us that point, which could end up being a massive point for us.”

Brighton boss Potter admitted Leeds were worthy of it after forcing Sanchez into a second-half masterclass.

“I can’t sit here and say the point wasn’t fair,” Potter said. “We fought for everything, so did Leeds, which you’d expect.

“It was a hostile environment that we managed as well as we could, a great experience for our guys, so in the end I’m OK with everything.”

Spanish keeper Sanchez produced world-class saves in either half to deny Mateusz Klich twice and also Raphinha.

“He did and that’s why you have to say a point is fair,” Potter added. “It’s Rob’s first season with the crowds and he’ll get better and better.

“His quality is there for everybody to see. We saw different sides to his game today, he was tremendous.”

