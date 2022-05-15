Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 7:29 pm
Palestinian gunmen take aim during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, May 13, 2022 (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Palestinian gunmen take aim during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank town of Jenin, Friday, May 13, 2022 (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

A Palestinian gunman who was the brother of a prominent Palestinian militant died on Sunday after being critically wounded in clashes with Israeli forces, according to the Israeli hospital where he was being treated.

Daoud Zubeidi was injured in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday.

Mr Zubeidi is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, a jailed Palestinian militant who briefly became one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives after tunnelling out of a high-security prison last year. He was eventually caught and returned to prison.

Police said a 47-year-old member of a special Israeli commando unit was killed in the clashes.

Mr Zubeidi was taken to Israel’s Rambam hospital where he was sedated and on a respirator and where his death was announced on Sunday.

A mural of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City. Ms Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin on May 11, 2022 (Adel Hana/AP)

Israel has been carrying out raids in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank for weeks following a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that have killed nearly 20 people.

More than 30 Palestinians have been killed, most of them involved in attacks or clashes with the military. An unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed and rights groups say Israel often uses excessive force.

It was during the raids in Jenin on Wednesday that well-known Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed after being shot in the head.

The Palestinians, including fellow journalists who were with her, say she was killed by Israeli gunfire. The Israeli military says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen at the time, and it’s unclear who fired the fatal bullet.

Shireen Abu Akleh was laid to rest Friday in Jerusalem in a mass funeral in which Israeli police pushed and beat mourners and pallbearers. Israeli police said they would conduct an investigation into the incident.

Her death and the scenes from her funeral drew condemnation from around the globe and calls for an investigation into her killing.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has said there was a “considerable chance” that Ms Abu Akleh was killed by Palestinian gunmen, said on Sunday he stood behind the soldiers operating in Jenin.

“The state of Israel does not place any limits on the struggle against terrorism,” he told a meeting of his Cabinet. “We will continue in all the necessary actions to grant security to Israeli citizens.”

On Sunday, the Palestinians marked the 74th anniversary of their “Nakba” or catastrophe – the term they use to describe their mass displacement when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment.

In the West Bank city of Ramallah, thousands of people, many holding Palestinian flags, gathered in public squares and stood at attention while a memorial siren rang out.

