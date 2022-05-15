Former Somali president re-elected during vote in airport hangar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Somali president re-elected during vote in airport hangar

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 10:21 pm
Former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, centre, has been re-elected (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)
Former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, centre, has been re-elected (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

A former Somali president who was voted out of power in 2017 has been re-elected to the country’s top job after defeating the incumbent leader in a contest decided by legislators in a third round of voting.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as Somali president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu, amid a security lockdown imposed by authorities to prevent deadly militant attacks.

The first round of voting was contested by 36 hopefuls, four of whom proceeded to the second round.

Somalia Presidential Vote
Ugandan peacekeepers with the African Transition Mission in Somalia stand next to their armoured vehicle (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

With no candidate winning at least two-thirds of the 328 ballots, voting went into a third round where Mr Mohamud won by a simple majority.

Members of the upper and lower legislative chambers picked the president in secret balloting inside a tent in an airport hangar within the Halane military camp, which is protected by African Union peacekeepers.

Mr Mohamud’s election ended a protracted electoral process that raised political tensions — and heightened insecurity concerns — after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s mandate expired in February 2021 without a successor in place.

Somalia Presidential Vote
Somali lawmakers are checked by security forces as they arrive to cast their votes in the presidential election (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Mr Mohamed and Mr Mohamud sat side-by-side on Sunday, watching calmly as the ballots were counted.

Celebratory gunfire rang out in parts of Mogadishu as it became clear that Mr Mohamud had defeated the man who replaced him five years ago.

