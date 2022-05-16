EU cuts forecasts for economic growth as fallout from war in Ukraine widens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU cuts forecasts for economic growth as fallout from war in Ukraine widens

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:27 pm
A car stops at a petrol station in Marseille, southern France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
A car stops at a petrol station in Marseille, southern France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The European Union has slashed its forecasts for economic growth in the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian war in Ukraine and disruptions to energy supplies.

The EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) will expand 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023, the bloc’s executive arm said on Monday – its first economic predictions since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The European Commission’s previous outlook expected growth of 4% this year and 2.8% in 2023.

The EU economy expanded 5.4% last year following a deep recession prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

GDP shrank 5.9% in 2020.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has posed new challenges, just as the union had recovered from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” the commission said when releasing the forecast.

“The war is exacerbating pre-existing headwinds to growth.”

The war darkened what was generally a bright economic picture for the EU.

Early this year, European policymakers were counting on solid, if weaker, growth while grappling with surging inflation triggered by a global energy squeeze.

Now, energy has become a key problem for the EU as it seeks sanctions that deny Russia tens of billions in trade revenue without plunging member countries into recession.

Soaring energy prices are driving record inflation, making everything from food to housing more expensive.

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northern Germany
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northern Germany (Michael SohnAP)

Russia is the EU’s top supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, accounting for around a quarter of the bloc’s total energy.

EU imports of energy from Russia last year totalled 99 billion euros (£84 billion), or 62% of the bloc’s purchases of Russian goods.

An EU ban on coal from Russia is due to start in August and a voluntary effort is under way to reduce demand for Russian natural gas by two-thirds this year.

A proposed oil embargo has hit roadblocks amid reservations from some landlocked countries that are highly dependent on Russian oil, such as Hungary.

All of this has left the EU scrambling to secure alternative supplies of energy in the coming months, including from fossil fuel-exporting countries such as the United States and from domestic renewable sources meant to help the bloc achieve its longer-term climate goals.

