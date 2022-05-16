Teenager charged over fatal shooting of boy near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ sculpture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager charged over fatal shooting of boy near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ sculpture

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:51 pm
Chicago police block traffic near State and Monroe streets after crowds of young people flooded the Loop after a fatal shooting in Millennial Park in Chicago (Tina Sfondeles/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in central Chicago’s Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

The shooting prompted a curfew at the park to combat violence.

Officials announced that minors will not be allowed in the park after 6pm on Thursday through until Sunday without an adult, but they did not comment on how the curfew will be enforced.

The 17-year-old, who was taken into custody following Saturday evening’s shooting, also faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery, police announced.

Chicago police monitor the movements of groups of young people in central Chicago after a teenage boy was shot and fatally wounded near 'The Bean' sculpture in Millennium Park
Police monitor the movements of groups of young people in central Chicago after a boy was shot near ‘The Bean’ sculpture in Millennium Park (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

He was due in juvenile court.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest near the giant, mirrored structure and was pronounced dead at hospital, police said.

Another teenager, who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun – a weapon that does not have a serial number and cannot be traced – was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

In total, 26 minors and five adults were arrested during the gathering in the park on Saturday evening.

A total of eight guns were confiscated and five gun arrests were made, police said.

“We must also have zero tolerance for young people carrying firearms or settling petty disputes with acts of violence,” mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

“We all must condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms possible.”

Hundreds of people were at the park earlier on Saturday as part of demonstrations around the US against the recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

Lori Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

It is unclear if the teenager who was shot had taken part in the 1pm demonstration, however participants had largely dispersed by late afternoon.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years.

This year, Chicago has recorded 779 shooting incidents and 194 homicides, compared with 898 shootings and 207 homicides during the same period in 2021, according to figures last updated by the Chicago Police Department on May 8.

Chicago and some other US cities reported dramatic spikes in homicide totals last year.

Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021 – its highest toll for any year in a quarter of a century – eclipsed the totals in the two bigger US cities, surpassing Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and New York’s by nearly 300.

The Bean sculpture is a popular tourist attraction in central Chicago.

It is formally known as Cloud Gate, but it came to be known as The Bean for its bean-like shape.

