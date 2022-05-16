Turkey objects as Sweden and Finland seek Nato membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Turkey objects as Sweden and Finland seek Nato membership

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 9:35 pm
Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and the Moderate Party’s leader Ulf Kristersson (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

Sweden has decided to join neighbouring Finland in seeking Nato membership, ending more than two centuries of military nonalignment in a historic shift prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move drew strong objections from Turkey, a key Nato member who declared the two nations should not be allowed to join because they have been too lax in taking action against Kurdish militants.

Countries can only join Nato if all current members agree.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned that the Nordic country would be in a “vulnerable position” during the application period and urged her fellow citizens to brace themselves for the Russian response.

“Russia has said that that it will take countermeasures if we join Nato,” she said.

“We cannot rule out that Sweden will be exposed to, for instance, disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide us.”

Sweden’s move came a day after the country’s governing Social Democratic party endorsed a plan for Sweden to join the trans-Atlantic alliance and Finland’s government announced that it would seek to join Nato.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratcheted up his objection to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, accusing the countries of failing to take a “clear” stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that his country considers to as terrorists, and of imposing military sanctions on Turkey.

Mr Erdogan also accused the two countries of refusing to extradite “terrorists” wanted by his country.

Turkey Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

“Neither country has an open, clear stance against terrorist organisations,” Mr Erdogan said.

“During this process, we cannot say ‘yes’ to those who impose sanctions on Turkey, on joining Nato, which is a security organisation.”

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told public broadcaster SVT that a Swedish delegation would be sent to Ankara to discuss the issue.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, and Sweden of repercussions should they pursue Nato membership.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday seemed to downplay the significance of their move.

Speaking to a Russian-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states, Putin said Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland applying for Nato membership, but that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will, of course, give rise to our reaction in response”.

Ms Andersson, who leads the centre-left Social Democrats, said Sweden would hand in its Nato application jointly with Finland.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Flanked by opposition leader Ulf Kristersson, Ms Andersson said her government also was preparing a bill that would allow Sweden to receive military assistance from other nations in case of an attack.

“The Russian leadership thought they could bully Ukraine and deny them and other countries self-determination,” Mr Kristersson said.

“They thought they could scare Sweden and Finland and drive a wedge between us and our neighbours and allies. They were wrong.”

Once a regional military power, Sweden has avoided military alliances since the end of the Napoleonic Wars. Like Finland it remained neutral throughout the Cold War, but formed closer relations with Nato after the 1991 Soviet collapse.

They no longer see themselves as neutral after joining the European Union in 1995, but have remained nonaligned militarily until now.

After being firmly against Nato membership for decades, public opinion in both countries shifted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with record levels of support for joining the alliance.

The Swedish and Finnish governments swiftly initiated discussions across political parties about Nato membership and reached out to the US, Britain, Germany and other countries for their support.





