Rugby League ‘visionary’ Maurice Lindsay dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rugby League ‘visionary’ Maurice Lindsay dies aged 81

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:15 am
Former Wigan chairman Maurice Lindsay has died at the age of 81 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Former Wigan chairman Maurice Lindsay has died at the age of 81 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Maurice Lindsay, the architect of Wigan’s golden era and also a former chief executive of the Rugby Football League, has died at the age of 81.

Wigan paid tribute to their former chairman, who joined the club in 1980 and sparked an unprecedented period of success, saying he “will be forever remembered as a visionary”.

Under Lindsay’s leadership, Wigan won eight league titles and also eight consecutive Challenge Cups between 1985 and 1992, with a side featuring stars like Ellery Hanley and Martin Offiah.

Lindsay later went on to lead the RFL and was one of the instigators of Super League and the switch to summer rugby in 1996, for which his club were rebranded as Wigan Warriors.

Wigan said they were “deeply saddened” by his passing, adding: “Lindsay was respected and admired throughout the world of Rugby League and will be forever remembered as a visionary – proposing the Super League which changed the face of Rugby League forever.

“Wigan Warriors sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Maurice at this very sad time.”

Wigan v Halifax – Silk Cut Challenge Cup – Wembley
Ellery Hanley starred in Wigan’s golden era under Maurice Lindsay (PA Archive)

Lindsay subsequently served as chief executive of Super League before returning to Wigan following their move from Central Park to the JJB Stadium.

He also served on the board of Wigan Athletic alongside owner Dave Whelan, and had a brief stint as chairman of Preston North End.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “Maurice Lindsay will be remembered as one of the most significant leaders in the sport’s history.

“First at the Wigan club, where the strength of his personality was critical in their emergence as arguably the greatest club side of all-time in this country, one which dominated domestically and flourished internationally, and whose impact extended well beyond Rugby League.

“Then when he moved to the game’s central administration at the RFL, he was the leading figure in driving through the inception of the Super League in 1996, which genuinely transformed the sport.

“He was a truly unique character, a wonderful raconteur, always had a twinkle in his eye – and he lived a remarkable life. Rugby League would not be where it is today without him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]