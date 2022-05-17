Biniam Girmay becomes first black African to win a Grand Tour stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Biniam Girmay becomes first black African to win a Grand Tour stage

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 5:03 pm
Biniam Girmay made history with victory on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)
Biniam Girmay made history with victory on stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/AP)

Biniam Girmay became the first black African to win a stage of a Grand Tour with victory in the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday.

Girmay, 22, had already made history this season, with his victory at Gent-Wevelgem in March making him the first African to win a Belgian cobbled classic, and added another landmark moment for the sport on stage 10 of the Giro in Jesi.

A lumpy finish to the 196km stage from Pescara had left the peloton in pieces with Girmay and Mathieu van der Poel the only real sprinters left, and after Girmay launched his move Van der Poel gave up in his bid to come around the Eritrean and offered a salute as he crossed the line.

“It’s unbelievable,” Girmay said. “I thank the team. We started the race well, we controlled it. I don’t have any words for my team.”

After his podium interview was interrupted several times by wellwishers from the peloton, he added: “When I started the Giro we had the possibility to win and make good results – this is also part of the success of our team, my family and everybody.

“Every day comes new history so I’m really grateful and happy that I did it.”

Van der Poel had almost managed to get alongside Girmay in the finale, but once his own face was in the wind he perhaps paid for some of the attacks he had made inside the final 10km as he could not get his wheel in front.

Girmay looked like he had made a costly error when he almost made a wrong turn with 6.5km to go – one of only two wrong moves he made on the day, the other coming on the podium when he caught himself in the face with the pop of the Prosecco cork.

Unfortunately that incident cut short his celebrations – Girmay had to skip the customary post-stage press conference as he was taken to hospital for checks.

Twenty-eight riders made it to the line in the front group, including all of the main general classification hopefuls after Richard Carapaz, Simon Yates and Hugh Carthy had all tried late attacks.

Juan Pedro Lopez retained the leader’s pink jersey, 12 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida, with Romain Bardet, Carapaz, Jai Hindley, Guillaume Martin and Mikel Landa all within 30 seconds of the lead.

Giro organisers used the stage to pay tribute to the late Michele Scarponi, the former Astana rider who was killed while out training in 2017, as it passed through his hometown of Filottrano.

The town hosted an intermediate sprint which was won by Mattia Bais from Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, one of Scarponi’s former teams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal