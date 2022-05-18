South Korea’s Blue House opens to public for first time in decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Korea’s Blue House opens to public for first time in decades

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 8:04 am
People visit the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
South Korea’s famous Blue House in Seoul has opened to the public for the first time in decades.

For many South Koreans, the former presidential palace was a little-visited, heavily secured mountainside landmark.

That has now changed as thousands have been allowed a look inside for the first time in 74 years.

As one of his first acts, the new South Korean leader has moved the presidential offices from the Blue House, named after its distinctive blue roof tiles, and opened its gates to the public, allowing a maximum of 39,000 people a day to visit.

People visit the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea
The normally serious compound has been transformed into something like a fair, with excited crowds looking around and standing in long queues.

“I feel grateful that the Blue House has opened to the public,” 61-year-old office worker Lee Sang Woon said during a tour with his family. “I am really happy to be here.”

The Blue House has gone through multiple transformations over the years.

Once the site of a royal garden, the Japanese built the official residence for their governors-general there during Tokyo’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

After Korea was liberated from Japan in 1945, the US military commander occupied the palace until it became South Korea’s official presidential office and residence upon the country’s foundation in 1948.

A royal stroll is re-enacted at the Blue House
The Blue House opening is part of new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pledge to abandon the palace and establish his offices at the Defence Ministry compound in the Yongsan district, about three miles away.

Mr Yoon said he chose the Defence Ministry compound because it is already equipped with security-related command facilities.

He said he aims to build something similar to the White House in Washington that would let citizens have a closer look at the building over a fence. Mr Yoon said the new offices will allow for better communication with the public.

His relocation plans, however, have faced complaints that they were rushed and unrealistic. Critics say a hasty movement of top government offices could undermine national security by concentrating too much power in one place, cost too much and violate the property rights of people living in the area.

His predecessor, Moon Jae-in, also expressed worries that Mr Yoon made his decision before hearing enough public opinion.

The Blue House
Choi Jun Chae, 60, who runs a mill at a traditional market near the Blue House, was sorry to see the presidential office leave his neighbourhood but also hopeful that the relocation would boost local businesses by bringing in more tourists.

“Under the (former president) Lee Myung-bak administration, there were lots of protests… so it was really hard to commute to this area. Cars couldn’t move, so I had to walk,” Mr Choi said.

Thousands of people have gathered near the Blue House in the past for mass rallies and marches. Nearby residents said they suffered from noise and traffic congestion.

“I hope that protests decrease and more people visit the area,” said Yoo Sung-jong, head of a popular bakery in the neighbourhood. “But (the president) was here for a long time, so it is a bit sad too.”

